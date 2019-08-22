Derek Thompson: Trade wars are not good, or easy to win

While this sort of wish-casting might seem defensible—even moral—I am here to tell you that it is not. At all. While a downturn could crater Trump’s odds at reelection, it would also create much of the inequity, misery, and chaos that Democrats seek to avoid by winning in 2020.

Recessions are bad.

But seriously, they’re very, very bad. People lose their jobs, their businesses, their houses, their factories, their farms, and their savings. Young people who graduate into recessions have their fortunes permanently pinched. Children go hungry, instances of anxiety and depression rise, and so does substance abuse. Thirty-one out of 38 studies on the effects of recessions found that suicide rates increase during economic downturns. One study linked the Great Recession to more than 10,000 suicides. Even if that number is an order of magnitude too high, and even if the next recession is considerably less virulent, it refutes the Bill Maher thesis that some nameless “we” easily survive each recession. To root for Trump’s defeat via a downturn is to wish for one form of cruelty to replace another.

Recessions are especially bad for the poor.

The past few recessions in the U.S. have led to so-called jobless recoveries, where the labor market struggles for years even after GDP starts growing. This may be because companies use recessions to accelerate their adoption of “labor saving”—that is, human-replacing—technology. To understand how this might work, imagine that CVS, having dabbled with checkout machines for the past few years, uses the occasion of the next downturn to fire many of its cashiers and more fully automate the customer-checkout process.

Because low-skill, routine-based jobs are particularly vulnerable to automation, the ensuing pain of long-term unemployment could be concentrated among the poorest workers. And that would have a ricochet effect on their wages. One of the unsung triumphs of the economy in the past few years is that, due to a tight labor market, wage growth has been highest for the poor—a remarkable reversal of the past few decades. That progress would be utterly undone with rising unemployment for low-skill workers, who would lose their leverage with employers.

Recessions are really, really bad for the global poor.

The deplorable treatment of migrants at border facilities has been a moral stain on Trump’s administration. But if you care about the lives of Central Americans after they cross the U.S. border, then you ought to care about their living conditions before they cross the border—or even if they don’t cross any border at all.

And there is no question that the lives of this hemisphere’s most vulnerable workers will be made immediately worse in the event of a global downturn that reduces growth in the U.S.—the largest trading partner of Central America.