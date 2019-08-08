In addition to these rule tweaks, Biden also says that the new public option for everyone in the Medicaid hole will also be available in the individual and employer insurance markets, meaning that people in those markets can buy into that public option rather than rely on private insurance.

Biden is probably correct to say that his plan is the most similar to Obamacare. And just like Obamacare, Biden’s plan will leave a lot of Americans uninsured. Specifically, his own materials say that 3 percent of Americans will still be uninsured after his reforms, which means around 10 million Americans will continue to lack insurance and around 12,000 will die each year due to uninsurance.

Bernie Sanders is running as a progressive democratic socialist who wants America to offer the kinds of benefits available in countries like Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, or in even less left-wing countries like Canada. Unlike Biden, he has no need or desire to wrap himself in the policies of the Obama era, and has instead come out in favor of a single-payer Medicare for All system.

Under the Sanders plan, the federal government will provide comprehensive health insurance that covers nearly everything people associate with medical care, including prescription drugs, hearing, dental, and vision. Over the course of four years, every American will be transitioned to the new public health plan. Going forward, rather than getting money to providers through a mess of leaky insurance channels, all money will flow through the single Medicare channel, which will cover everyone.

So far, Sanders has not adopted a specific set of “payfors” for his Medicare for All program, but has instead offered up lists of funding options. Although he has remained open on the specifics of funding Medicare for All, the overall Sanders vision is pretty clear: cut overall health spending while also redistributing health spending up the ladder so that the vast majority of families pays less for healthcare than they do now.

And this plan is plausible: the right-wing Mercatus Center found in 2018 that the Sanders plan reduces overall health spending by $2 trillion in the first ten years. The nonpartisan Rand Institute has constructed a similar single payer plan, with payfors, for New York State that would result in health care savings for all families making less than 1,000 percent of the poverty line ($276,100 for a family of four).

While Sanders’s support for Medicare for All helps promote his image as a supporter of universal social programs, Elizabeth Warren’s support for it helps boost her brand as a smart technocrat who understands good policy design. As Paul Krugman noted in 2007, a single-payer Medicare for All system is “simpler, easier to administer, and more efficient” than the “complicated, indirect” health care system that we have now. In general, single-payer systems are beloved by the wonk set because they are the most direct and cost-effective way to provide universal health insurance to a population.