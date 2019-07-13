The most revealing half-truth uttered by both Trump and Barr is that the Supreme Court’s decision amounted to no more than a requirement for a “better record.” According to Trump, “The Supreme Court ultimately affirmed our right to ask the citizenship question,” but “ruled that we must provide further explanation.” Not quite. The problem the court identified was that the secretary of commerce had lied. As the court put it, Ross had presented “an explanation for agency action that is incongruent with what the record reveals about the agency’s priorities and decision making process.” The secretary, in other words, had exceeded the legal system’s tolerance for untruthfulness.

The making of public policy, the late judge Patricia Wald maintained, is not just “a rarified technocratic process.” It is universally understood that when government officials pursue their authorized purposes, they are typically animated by multiple motives, some more nakedly political than others. Perfect candor is not required.

The problem is that, if law is to function, lying must have some limits. If every benign incantation of government reasoning allows unspoken, irrational, and even illicit purposes to be pursued without check, the very notion of a government of laws evaporates. That’s what was at stake regarding the census. In a famous passage from one of his most important decisions, Chief Justice John Marshall wrote: “[S]hould Congress, under the pretext of executing its powers, pass laws for the accomplishment of objects not entrusted to the government; it would become the painful duty of this tribunal, should a case requiring such a decision come before it, to say that such an act was not the law of the land.” The Roberts court was called upon to review the action of the Department of Commerce, not Congress, but the point is the same: the law requires at least some measure of good faith. It’s no wonder Trump lost.

Barr said yesterday that Trump ordered him to try to find a path forward, and Barr believed he “could plainly provide rationales” for inquiring about citizenship “that would satisfy the Supreme Court.” Barr was perhaps fortified in his confidence by Trump v. Hawaii, in which a different five-justice majority, again speaking through Roberts, was willing to uphold Trump’s travel ban proclamation. The majority there overlooked the president’s anti-Muslim rhetoric and accepted the government’s official claim that the proclamation’s purpose was the protection of national security.

But Trump v. Hawaii was a radically different case. It involved a statute that explicitly authorized the president, not any other official, to restrict the entry of aliens into the United States. He could act based on his personal determination that their entry “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.” In Roberts’s judgment, a challenge to the travel ban based on impermissible presidential motive could “‘inhibit the flexibility’ of the President to respond to changing world conditions.” He determined that the court’s “inquiry into matters of entry and national security [should be] highly constrained.”