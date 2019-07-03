Not only the chief, but other justices as well, have said as much in past decisions, but hesitated to offer a remedy. All this the chief recounts in his opinion. Yet he concludes—and now, after 40 years of temporizing, hopes to conclude definitively—that these are wrongs that are beyond judicial reparation. If there are to be remedies they must lie elsewhere: in the states or in the Congress.

Why? Roberts offers an argument with three simple steps. First, he claims that some departure from equality of voice—the notion that every voter should have an equal say—is not only inevitable, but constitutionally and as a matter of political morality, quite justifiable. Next, he admits that the case may be an extreme deprivation of a constitutional right, an extreme gerrymander—acknowledged, deliberately engineered and frankly avowed, and arranged so as to persist though many election cycles. But, he concludes, it is not possible to draw a preciseline that separates an extreme gerrymander like this one from a less extreme one, or between a less extreme gerrymander and one that is perfectly proper. If splitting North Carolina’s seats 10-3 is extreme, perhaps a 9-4 split is, as well. But what of 8-5 or 7-6?

The courts can only act, the remedy is only a judicial remedy, Roberts concludes, if the line of demarcation is “precise” to use the word he invokes six times. If one cannot say where the precise borderline of the extreme lies, everything must be allowed. But applying that argument to other questions illustrates its absurdity. If one cannot say how many hairs a man may have to still count as bald, there are no bald men. If one cannot draw the exact line between venal and mortal sin, then there is no mortal sin.

This is not a logical principle and certainly it is not a juridical one. The law is replete with conclusions that depend on judgments that something is extreme, unusual, outrageous, without offering the precise boundaries of that judgment. Take two examples from the Chief Justice’s own corpus. In his dissent in the 2012 case of Armour v. Indianapolis, he wrote:

Our precedents do not ask for much from government in this area [of property taxation]—only “rough equality in tax treatment.” . . . We give great leeway to taxing authorities in this area, for good and sufficient reasons. But every generation or so a case comes along when this Court needs to say enough is enough, if the Equal Protection Clause is to retain any force in this context.”

And, similarly, in the 2007 case of Wisconsin Right To Life v. FEC, he argued:

[Our prior precedents] . . . applied [the]. . . interest in combatting corruption or the appearance of corruption . . . to ads that were the “functional equivalent” of express advocacy. But to justify regulation of WRTL's ads, this interest must be stretched yet another step to ads that are not the functional equivalent of express advocacy. Enough is enough. Issue ads like WRTL's are by no means equivalent to contributions, and the quid-pro-quo corruption interest cannot justify regulating them.

Enough is enough, indeed.