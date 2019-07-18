Republican politicians saw what happened at President Donald Trump’s rally last night in Greenville, North Carolina, where a crowd chanted “Send her back!” about Representative Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat and U.S. citizen born in Somalia.

They didn’t like it. And they know who to blame: anyone but Donald Trump.

“The chants were offensive and very unfortunate,” Senator Mitt Romney said. “It did not speak well of that crowd.”

“People chant what they want,” said Senator John Barrasso. “I’d rather attack ideas than people.”

Senator Jim Inhofe is “not really convinced that the president himself knew what the shouting was.”

Conor Friedersdorf: ‘Send her back’: the bigoted rallying cry of Trump 2020

“A group of people chanted, he didn’t ask them to chant it. You can’t control that any more than you can control the reaction at a rock concert,” said Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who was at the rally but has apparently never in his 58 years attended a rock concert.

By this afternoon, even Trump had disavowed the chant, despite his campaign issuing a statement implicitly endorsing it. “I was not happy with it. I disagree with it,” the president said.

If anyone believes Trump, I’ve got 500 miles of newly built wall along the Mexican border to sell them. Review the tape: The president tweeted about Omar and Democratic colleagues, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” At the rally, he slowly, methodically worked the crowd up to a lather about Omar. He told the crowd, “You know what? If they don’t love it, tell them to leave it.” He stood and smirked faintly while the crowd chanted, passing up any opportunity to calm it. Trump doesn’t disagree with it, because disagreeing with it would mean disagreeing with himself. He’s made clear that he brooks no criticism from anyone else; there’s no indication he’s willing to listen to the objections of his own conscience, either.