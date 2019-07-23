Ibram X. Kendi: Am I an American?

I was a child; I was not an independent thinker. I’m certain no one had ever told me, directly, that Americanness was embarrassing, but I must have received that impression from somewhere. Nor was I particularly discerning, because I hadn’t absorbed the complexity of my family’s feelings about their adopted home.

Unlike many people in the United States, my mother, father, aunt, and uncle came here by choice, in pursuit of what is generally called “opportunity.” For various reasons, their birth countries were not viable options. They felt that in other nations, they would stick out as immigrants and never really feel “of” the place, whereas in the United States they could blend in, if they so desired. Many times, I heard some version of the following: “In France (or Spain, or England), we would never have been French (or Spanish, or English); but we came to America, where we can be American.”

Often, my relatives were asked where they were from originally, but not with malice; people were curious, and in New York, at any rate, their stories were no big deal. Virtually everyone was from somewhere else originally, and lots of people were from somewhere else recently. This meant that New Yorkers had a lot of culinary options. In a five-block radius of the building where I grew up, there was the Japanese restaurant where I learned I was American, a Turkish restaurant, a Korean corner store, a few Chinese restaurants, a few Italian places, and an Afghan restaurant. It was the United Nations in food form.

Foreign languages and customs were about as common as English and domestic customs. I may be the rare person to have been told I was American in French at a Japanese restaurant, but conversations in foreign languages were common enough where I lived that no one had turned around to check us out.

My family chose America, and was happy to have chosen America—but my parents’ embrace of their adopted home was neither complete nor blind. Both were able to start businesses here and go about their lives, raising their children as they saw fit, without interference. They liked that. But my mother in particular didn’t like Reagan, and she evidently communicated this to me. She also didn’t like that, in a country as rich as the United States, there were so many homeless people on the streets and desperate people in emergency rooms. She communicated this to me, too, and long after I first learned I was American, I continued to feel a little iffy about the whole thing. My education reinforced that iffiness; I had a socialist history teacher from Ireland who’d been welcomed in New York but wanted his students to know that New York, and America as a whole, had hardly welcomed everyone. The very people who had not come here by choice, who had been forced to come here, were—generally speaking—the least welcome.