In the census case, Chief Justice John Roberts’s majority opinion blocked the Trump administration from asking respondents in next year’s census about their citizenship. However great its impact, the case itself turned on a technical point of administrative law. But in Supreme Court jurisprudence, even technicalities cast long shadows.

The court found that the Department of Commerce had manufactured a pretext in court for including the citizenship question. Commerce’s real reason could have been to benefit Republican states in the 2020 census by undercounting immigrants, who group more highly in blue states such as New York and California—and in the parts of red states that send Democrats to Congress. Chief Justice Roberts, joined by the four liberal justices (Ruth Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor), declared that “the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the Secretary gave for his decision.” The “sole stated reason” for adding the citizenship question to the census, he observed, “seems to have been contrived.” Federal agencies must “offer genuine justifications for important decisions, reasons that can be scrutinized by courts and the interested public.” Otherwise, judicial review becomes “an empty ritual.”

In dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas, joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, correctly called the opinion “an unprecedented departure from our deferential review of discretionary agency decisions.” (Samuel Alito filed a separate dissent.) Courts generally only examine the government’s stated rationale for regulation, and do not search for any hidden “real” reason that might involve politics. Subjecting agencies to more searching scrutiny in the future, rather than accepting their purported reasons, will impede the flexing of bureaucratic muscle and allow judicial second-guessing of policies. Thomas observed that “if taken seriously as a rule of decision, this holding would transform administrative law.”

In their quest to hand the Trump administration a political defeat on the census, the four liberals Justices unwittingly agreed to lay the groundwork for a new world in which agencies’ explanations receive strict judicial oversight. This change alone would be significant. But couple it with two more June decisions, and this year heralds a renewed conservative judicial attack on the foundations of the administrative state. While these other decisions may not appear monumental, it is their reasoning, rather than their results, that matter.

Take Gundy v. United States, which involved a law that authorizes the attorney general to determine whether certain sex offenders have to register publicly. While unimportant on its facts, Gundy put in doubt similar grants of lawmaking that empower the federal bureaucracy to define, for instance, how clean the air should be or how far cars should go on a gallon of gas. A “nondelegation doctrine” that prohibits the excessive transfer of legislative power to executive agencies has lain dormant since 1937, when Franklin Roosevelt threatened to pack the Supreme Court in order to bully it into upholding the New Deal.