The second theme of Stevens’s jurisprudence was the need for judges to be intellectually honest and transparent about the reasons behind their decisions. He told me that this concern about judicial transparency arose from his service on a Chicago commission investigating judicial corruption in 1969. In the course of his investigation of Illinois Supreme Court justices accused of deciding a case in exchange for a bribe, Stevens discovered that a third justice, not under suspicion for bribery, had originally written a dissent from the disputed decision, which he decided not to publish in the interest of maintaining collegiality.

“I have never agreed with that view,” Stevens wrote in his book. “I then thought, and still think, the public is entitled to know how every judge votes in an argued case. During my entire career on the bench, both on the court of appeals and on the Supreme Court, I followed the practice of either joining a colleague’s opinion or writing my own explanation for my vote.” In fact, on the Court, Stevens wrote more dissenting and separate concurring opinions than any of his colleagues, all of them outlining his legal reasoning in detail. And his experience with the commission of 1969 made him skeptical of Chief Justice John Roberts’s view that unanimity is itself a desirable goal.

In his book, Stevens lays bare the justices’ internal deliberations in case after case, publishing the internal memos he wrote to his colleagues in an attempt to win their votes. Perhaps the most dramatic example of this emphasis on transparency is his behind-the-scenes account of Bush v. Gore, a decision he deplored. Stevens revealed that he and his liberal colleagues originally thought the claims that the Florida recount in the election of 2000 violated the Constitution too frivolous to be worth considering. It was on the request of Justice Antonin Scalia that the Court hastily convened to consider a constitutional challenge that evolved so rapidly that the justices’ initial vote to stop the recount didn’t even give reasons for taking that step.

The equal protection rationale that the Court eventually settled on, Stevens revealed, emerged only after the five conservative justices had voted to stop the recount, in an opinion ultimately drafted by Justice Anthony Kennedy. “One of the most remarkable features of the majority’s disposition of this entire litigation is the fact that its only written statement of reasons for staying the recount at all is set forth in Nino’s hastily drafted response to my dissent from the order granting the stay,” Stevens writes. “I have no recollection of any discussion of the equal protection issue at our conference.”

Because Kennedy and his colleagues never discussed the factual basis for their late-breaking equal-protection rationale, Stevens said, he was unable to point out “a serious factual error with it as well as the total absence of precedent for it. The factual error is its misunderstanding of different versions of earlier rules that forbade the counting of dimpled chads while permitting hanging chads to be counted.” Stevens continues:

In the Court’s per curiam opinion, a critical paragraph makes the mistake of treating two different descriptions of hanging chads as though they represented two different categories of undervotes … Apparently oblivious of the fact that the first three versions of the Palm Beach County practice had all excluded dimpled chads and included hanging chads, the opinion then incorrectly stated, “This is not a process with sufficient guarantees of equal treatment.” In fact, the county’s 1990 standard was a reasonable means of discerning the intent of the voter. Any inconsistency was only the result of the court order to consider dimpled chads legal, a different but also plausible standard for deciding which ballots adequately conveyed the voter’s intent. The Court’s failure to appreciate the Florida court’s reliance on the “intent of the voter” as the controlling standard for the aborted recount sheds revelatory light on its flawed conclusion that the recount, if completed, would have violated the Equal Protection Clause. Had counties been permitted to follow the Florida Supreme Court’s mandate and to consistently apply the “intent of the voter” standard, that would have eliminated the prior variations and avoided any factual basis for concluding that during the recount different counties would be applying different standards.

Stevens objects that that “the absence of a coherent rationale in the opinion probably explains why, during the succeeding years, the Court has never cited it as support for any legal proposition.” His conclusion: “As much as I wish that the public confidence that the Court had earned a few years earlier when it ordered President Nixon to produce tapes containing evidence of his wrongdoing could be so easily restored, I remain of the view that the Court has not fully recovered from the damage it inflicted on itself in Bush v. Gore.”