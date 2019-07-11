But those promises are unkept.

Lots of us watched Trump fire good people week after week on The Apprentice when, after a few hours, they failed to complete whatever difficult task they’d been given.

Trump gave himself the task of building a wall on the southern border and getting Mexico to pay for it. And he failed. He gave himself the task of improving health care for all Americans. And he failed. He gave himself the task of making prescription drugs cheaper. Are your prescriptions any cheaper?

He gave himself the task of ending the opioid crisis. When did he last mention it? He gave himself the task of ending North Korea’s nuclear program. Now he says nice things about the country’s dictator, who still has just as many nukes as he did before.

He gave himself the task of ending America’s costly, unwinnable wars. Yet he’s still got troops in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. Do you feel “tired of winning” like he promised?

Me neither.

I am tired of America losing and spending billions of dollars to do it. Many of you are too. You don’t want a president who talks bigly but doesn’t get the job done.

You want results.

I almost forgot about infrastructure. President Trump talked so grandly about what he would build for this country. And what did he build for America? Not a dam or a highway or a bridge or a power plant. He’s more focused on the many buildings with his name at the top that profit the company that his kids control.

That’s why I chose to announce my candidacy here. Behind me is the Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C. They’ve got a fancy room there called the Pennsylvania Avenue Suite, named for the street that the White House is on.

One night costs $2,645. And that isn’t even the most expensive room. Now, that might not be much for a tech billionaire from Silicon Valley or a Saudi prince who’s coming to town to make sure his influence is felt. But a regular American sure can’t afford it. Only swamp dwellers can. The Capitol Suite, named for the place where our Congress deliberates, costs $4,125 a night––more than you could charge for any hotel room here if the swamp were actually drained.

What kind of message does $4,125 a night send?

Here’s the message that I get: Draining the swamp is more urgent than ever for America––but it would be bad for the Trump Organization’s business model. Donald Trump may not like that things are that way. But he can’t help but know it. Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, and their kids benefit from Washington as it is. And I’m not insulting the president when I say that Trump values the future of his kids and grandkids, his flesh and blood, more than he values your future.

His wealthy friends are invested in the swamp too. The ones he appointed to government got to Washington and started flying around on private planes and buying pricey furniture with taxpayer money. His former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski got to Washington and got started in the lobbying game.