This quiet revolution has economic, technological, and political roots. Many women entering the American workforce in the mid-20th century formula-fed their children, with breastfeeding rates reaching a nadir in the early 1970s. Backlash against formula manufacturers, social interest in more natural kinds of parenting, and public policy helped push that rate back up. But women who worked outside of the home still had to figure out how to feed their babies. Only in the early 1990s did efficient, electric pumps come on the market, making pumping a viable option.

Policy has doubled down on it. The U.S. government does not require employers to provide new parents with paid leave. But it does urge mothers to breastfeed, and in the past decade has pushed for them to pump, too. The Affordable Care Act of 2010 mandated that insurers cover a pump and visits to lactation specialists, and required employers to give mothers time and space to express their milk. The Internal Revenue Service declared lactation equipment tax deductible in 2011. As a result, the market for pump equipment is booming.

But while pumping might support direct nursing, it is not equivalent to direct nursing, researchers have found. The microbiome of expressed breast milk is different, for one. “Indirect breastfeeding” is associated with a greater prevalence of pathogens, which “could pose a risk of respiratory infection in the infant, potentially explaining why infants fed pumped milk are at increased risk for pediatric asthma,” according to Shirin Moossavi of the University of Manitoba. Plus, breast milk degrades when it is cooled, as it often is when stored for bottle-feeding. There is also the risk of contamination, given that dangerous bacteria flourish on pump parts.

Researchers also sense that the experience of breastfeeding—the eye-gazing, the cuddling—is a big part of the benefit of breastfeeding for the baby, and a big part of the joy of breastfeeding for the mother. How does bottle-feeding change the equation? How does the experience of needing to pump as often as 10 times a day change things? It is unclear.

Many mothers find themselves in the dark, too. I pumped for my son, who was born prematurely. Awake to pump in the middle of the night, I wondered when adding more pumping sessions would result in diminishing returns to my total supply: Going from three sessions to four must have a bigger effect than going from nine to ten. But by how much? Does time on the pump matter more than the total number of sessions? How much does it help to space the sessions out evenly around the clock? As far as I could tell, there were no good answers to those questions. Fiona Jardine, a lactation expert and doctoral candidate at the University of Maryland, confirmed my suspicion: “There’s a dearth of research on lactation in general,” she said.