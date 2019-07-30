The squeeze on young renters in expensive cities, a key Democratic constituency, gives the subject added urgency in the primary campaign. It may also help explain why a half-dozen candidates—also including Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris—have all issued detailed plans on housing policy. Plans from Booker, Castro, and Harris, for example, would establish new federal tax credits for renters, similar to existing law providing a mortgage interest deduction for homeowners. Warren’s proposal includes more federal funding to build middle-income rental housing in some parts of the country. Klobuchar’s plan expands legal protections for renters of all incomes. Three issues have emerged as particular touchpoints in the candidates’ plans: promoting affordability for middle-income families, reducing barriers to new construction, and addressing the lingering effects of prior racial discrimination.

Still, the plans these candidates have proposed are more technocratic than sweeping. While a number of Democrats have proposed ambitious changes to the nation’s health-care and higher-education systems—under the bold slogans “debt-free college” and “Medicare for all”—their discussion of housing has been much more modest. “The rent is too damn high” has yet to become the cornerstone of anyone’s presidential campaign.

Because local governments make the most immediate decisions about where new homes can be built—and because those decisions can be highly contentious—it’s been tempting for presidential candidates to think of housing purely as a local issue. Yet the federal government’s influence over the housing market extends far beyond the 4.6 million households who live in public housing or receive rent subsidies via the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Federal tax policy creates subsidies for homeownership that renters do not enjoy, most notably through the mortgage-interest deduction. Federal rules define the availability and cost of capital through which households can buy homes. More than two-thirds of mortgages are securitized—and implicitly subsidized by—government-sponsored entities (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) or public agencies (Federal Housing Administration and Veterans’ Administration). The overwhelming share of federal transportation dollars are spent on highways and roads, effectively subsidizing car-oriented single-family suburbs over dense central cities. Federal housing policies directly or indirectly benefit most of the nation’s 76 million homeowners; the government has underwritten the construction of new single-family homes in the same communities that ban new apartments. Though the cumulative effect of these policies have shaped the American landscape over the past 70 years, they have seldom been debated during presidential campaigns.

In some ways, that’s surprising. Housing is as important a kitchen-table issue as health care and education. Housing expenses are the largest item in most households’ monthly budget. Housing affordability—typically measured as the share of income spent on housing costs—has gotten worse for middle-class families over the past two decades. Home equity is the largest financial asset for middle-income families. Low-income families have long faced the twin problems of housing affordability and instability, but these problems are increasingly threatening the middle class. When the unemployment rate spikes, voters blame the president. When Americans fear losing their health insurance, they flip partisan control of Congress. Yet when rising housing costs squeeze families’ budgets, few voters expect Washington to intervene in their local housing markets.