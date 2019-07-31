Garrett Epps: Debunking the Court’s latest death-penalty obsession

Barr, in his statement announcing the resumption of executions, showed no such humility. He gave, as a reason for the resumption, the fact that Congress has authorized executions, which seems to me a rather weak argument for killing a man. The Department of Justice press release also detailed the crimes of the five men whose deaths are now scheduled for December 2019 and January 2020. These lurid descriptions likewise fell short of a reason to kill the men, since no one disputed that they had committed heinous crimes, only that the federal government should kill them.

Where would Chekhovian humility deliver us? Faced with two alternatives—each a punishment whose consequences are inconceivable to punisher and punished alike—one option is to apply neither. I am in Norway, where the last person executed was a Nazi collaborator, Ragnar Skancke, in 1948, and even the most heinous crimes now receive a punishment of no more than 21 years (with extensions possible if the criminal remains a threat to public safety). Under this theory, both punishments contemplated by U.S. policy makers are like untested drugs. We have very little sense of what happens when you administer death or life imprisonment to a person, and rather than play Mengele, we should confine ourselves to punishments that are conceivable to us. Every adult has at least a sense of what 21 years feels like. One side benefit of this view is that the punishments are also more likely to be conceivable to the criminals, and a conceivable punishment may deter more effectively than one that is abstract.

I am on Barr’s side, however, in one respect. There are crimes that deserve death, and indeed there are crimes that deserve a death at least as painful as the one dealt out regularly to death-penalty victims in the United States. Certain crimes are so depraved that merely to witness or read about them is to feel traumatized and victimized, secondhand. If you think no human deserves to suffer before dying, then I hope you never lose your innocence.

Some people deserve to be executed. But does anyone, or any state, deserve to be an executioner? That, I think, is a harder question, and I admit my moral hunches lead me to answer in the negative. But hunches aren’t persuasive as policy arguments, and Barr’s may well push him in the opposite direction. These hunches should be subjected to argument and consideration, of the type not evident in any of Barr’s comments about his own recent decision.

Some argue that the hangman performs a noble service, a professional duty that relieves him of moral burdens, just as a surgeon has no duty to investigate whether her patient deserves to be healed. One difference between a hangman and a surgeon, however, is that to kill a man nowadays requires relatively little expertise.