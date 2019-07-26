Donald Ayer: Why Bill Barr is so dangerous

Other death-penalty states have had similar problems getting hold of pentobarbital. And although it’s possible these states will all cheerfully share their hard-won stashes as a holiday gift to the federal Big Brother, that doesn’t seem entirely likely. I asked the Bureau of Prisons whether it had pentobarbital on hand or whether it had plans for where it would get some, and received a three-word email: “decline to comment.”

The second problem is Barr’s stealth procedure in adopting the new protocol. Barr filed his addendum as a case document in the D.C. District Court case called Bourgeois v. Department of Justice. Albert Bourgeois, one of Barr’s five targets, has been suing the federal government since 2012. Among other things, he argues that the Justice Department has no statutory power to produce a death protocol (curiously enough, the Death Penalty Act directs the federal government to use the protocol of the state where the execution will take place); beyond that, he argues that the Justice Department, in producing its original death protocol, failed to follow the requirements of the Administrative Procedure Act.

That claim seems hard to dismiss out of hand. In fact, the argument is similar to the winning claim in June’s census decision—the protocol may be entirely valid, but the government has to adopt it properly. A federal court may stay executions pending a decision in that case, or even order the Justice Department to go back and touch the APA bases. Either way, the case probably will not be done in time for Barr’s holiday special.

In his lawsuit, Bourgeois is represented by a Pennsylvania federal-defender office, which introduces the third obstacle to the proposed winter morbidity fest: The five condemned inmates Barr selected for execution may attempt habeas corpus challenges to their sentences. Technically, such claims must be brought soon after sentencing, but courts will still entertain exceptions for various reasons. (I wrote about this at more length in June.) And the five will have counsel ready to fight for them.

Unlike some state prisoners, many federal death defendants have first-rate representation. Jobs in federal-defender offices are prized; the lawyers who hold them are highly qualified when they arrive and tend to stay for years, acquiring powerful experience and training. Thirty years ago, as a summer clerk in a federal-defender office, I learned one other thing about them: They do not like to lose.

A recent study cited to me by the Duke Law professor Brandon Garrett, author of End of Its Rope: How Killing the Death Penalty Can Revive Criminal Justice, notes that since the federal government reinstated the death penalty, the attorney general has authorized capital charges against 515 defendants. After pretrial skirmishing, 301 were brought to trial. Sixteen are still facing charges, and others have been exonerated; of the defendants who went to a jury, roughly two-thirds were sentenced to life in prison rather than death. Only three have been executed, and 62 remain on death row.