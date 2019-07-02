But tactically, he continued, “they punch way above their weight. So how are they doing it? Well, in 2015 and 2016 … they did it as a wave of targeted harassment directed primarily against Trump critics.” The conservative commentator Ben Shapiro was among them.

So was French’s family, as he explained in harrowing detail:

My family is a multiracial family. My youngest daughter was adopted from Ethiopia. When I criticized Donald Trump, alt-right figures took pictures of my daughter, who was 7 years old at the time, and Photoshopped her face into gas chambers … I was deployed to Iraq for a year. They said that the reason my daughter is black is that my wife was repeatedly having sex with black men. They filled her Twitter feed with black porn. They found her blog and filled it with pictures of dead and dying African Americans. They issued death threats. They hacked into phone calls with my wife and my elderly father-in-law screaming obscenities.

As he sees it, the alt-right’s core tactic is inflicting pain for political ends, “often in the way that is the most personal.” Is the Republican Party influenced by the alt-right? “Yes,” French said. “Cruelty as a tactic is now a part of the playbook on the right.”

For anyone who doubts that Trump, the Republican Party’s leader, has a cruel streak, read up on his past. If you doubt that Trumpism has that same streak, read Adam Serwer’s “The Cruelty Is the Point,” where Serwer writes:

I don’t know whether this is proof that the alt-right has influenced the Republican Party or the conservative movement. Perhaps Trump’s cruelty would have influenced the right even if the alt-right didn’t exist. But I agree with French that the alt-right is characterized not only by its ideology, but also by the cruelty of its tactics, and that Trump and his allies embrace those tactics, whether coincidentally or because the alt-right is an influential, if small, part of their coalition.

Neither explanation is exonerating.