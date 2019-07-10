Facing calls for his resignation, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta held a press conference Wednesday in Washington to address his handling of the case against Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire sex offender.

It didn’t go well.

Acosta, as U.S. Attorney in Florida, oversaw a sweetheart deal with Epstein, which required him to register as a sex offender and sentenced him to 13 months in prison. Epstein was allowed 12 hours of work release from the prison, six days a week. After a lengthy Miami Herald investigation was published last year, federal prosecutors in New York brought new charges against Epstein this week. That has placed renewed scrutiny on Acosta.

During the nearly hourlong press conference, Acosta declined several opportunities to apologize to Epstein’s victim. Instead, he offered lawyerly, mild answers about his investigation, in essence arguing that while the deal that the government cut with Epstein was bad, it was much better than what state prosecutors were requesting, and was better than nothing.

In the most astonishing moment of the press conference, Acosta seemed to shift the blame for Epstein’s light sentence onto the victims for not speaking out. Asked what he’d tell Epstein’s alleged victims, Acosta said:

The message is you need to come forward. I heard this morning that another victim came forward and made horrendous, horrendous allegations, allegations that should never happen to any woman much less a young girl. And as victims come forward, these cases can be brought and they can be brought by the federal government, they can be brought by state attorneys and they will be brought.

It’s easy to see why victims wouldn’t take that very seriously. Federal prosecutors in Florida had no shortage of allegations with which to work. As The New York Times noted in a profile of Herald reporter Julie K. Brown, “Early in the process, she received a heavily redacted police report that was more than 100 pages long and mentioned more than 100 Jane Does.” Brown began working from that list and produced the series of stories that the federal prosecutors in New York credited with jump-starting their new charges.