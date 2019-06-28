David A. Graham: “My time is up. I’m sorry.”

Like other voters, African Americans make judgments about candidates’ character and policy positions. Because descriptive representation matters, black voters do show more interest in black candidates—but, historically, that hasn’t always translated into electoral support in the end.

The long history of discrimination against African Americans, at the polls and elsewhere, has shaped voting behavior in more distinctive ways. Black voters have been highly pragmatic: They have typically favored candidates who are known quantities over fresh faces with shorter records, and, in primary campaigns, have deliberated long and hard who’s most likely to win in the general election.

All of these factors help explain Harris’s attack on Biden last night. Polls show African Americans intensely disapprove of Donald Trump. Past experience suggests that they will support Biden—over Harris, Booker, or anyone else—if they conclude the former vice president is best equipped to beat the incumbent. And their support could well prove decisive. But Harris just made Biden’s task harder.

Since the 2016 election, the white working-class voters who broke for Donald Trump have been media darlings, the subjects of extensive reporting and analysis. But in a Democratic primary campaign with a fractured field, the choices that black voters make are far more consequential—and receive far less attention.

Exit polls showing that more than 90 percent of black voters now support Democratic candidates in midterm and general elections fuel the myth of a monolithic black vote and conceal the diversity of opinion within the African American community. The partisan skew is easily explained. While 31 percent of African Americans identify as liberal, 42 percent identify as moderates, and 22 percent as conservative, nearly all of these voters have ascertained that the Republican Party is less interested in federal protections of civil rights than the Democratic Party. Indeed, African Americans’ enduring quest for stability and certainty on civil rights helps explain a cautious voting pattern in primary races as well. When a candidate has had a long relationship with black America, the risk of any unpleasant surprises on civil-rights issues is lower.

Still, other factors come into play. In the last seven presidential primary campaigns without a Democratic incumbent, black voters analyzed the political landscape in quite different ways.

In 1984 and 1988, Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaigns received 77 percent and 92 percent of the black vote, respectively, signaling black voters were most interested in descriptive representation, believing that a candidate with first-hand experience of being black in America would prioritize a program of racial equality. As civil-rights legend John Lewis more or less said at the time, these voters knew Jackson was unlikely to secure the party nomination. Yet, as political scientist Katherine Tate has documented, they understood how a strong showing in the primaries would give him leverage to incorporate civil rights and economic security measures into the party platform—a strategy that bore some fruit. In subsequent campaigns, the assumption that black voters naturally will support black candidates proved inaccurate; this was clear from the largely overlooked presidential runs of former Senator Carol Moseley Braun and civil-rights advocate Al Sharpton in 2004.