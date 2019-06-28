Rapinoe is an openly gay athlete, and Trump and his administration have made it perfectly clear that they do not believe LGBTQ people deserve equal protection or consideration. Why would Rapinoe ever put herself in a situation where she would have to put on a fake smile and be in the same room with the man who chose Mike Pence, who has a long history of working against LGBTQ people, as his vice president? There’s a reason her teammates and a number of celebrities vocalized their support of Rapinoe’s comments.

The administration that Trump leads has banned transgender soldiers. Last August, the Department of Labor released a directive encouraging Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs staff to grant broad exemptions to federal contractors who had religious-based objections to complying with nondiscrimination laws. In the first year of his presidency, Trump’s administration told the staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to use the word transgender in official documents. Earlier in June, the Trump administration enacted a policy that prohibited U.S. embassies and consulates from raising rainbow flags to celebrate Pride Month.

So who really should feel disrespected—Trump or an LGBTQ athlete such as Rapinoe?

Sure, Trump posted an odd tweet professing his support for the LGBTQ community at the start of Pride Month. But Trump doesn’t seem to get that his actions carry far more weight than his words. And the overwhelming majority of the time, his words about people in marginalized communities are anything but supportive.

Another case in point: While childishly ranting about Rapinoe, Trump also made it clear on Twitter that he didn’t understand why NBA championship teams have refused to visit the White House. After all, Trump wrote, the black unemployment rate is at an all-time low, and last December his administration passed the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal-justice-reform bill that reduces mandatory minimum sentences in certain cases and gives “good-time credits” for well-behaved prisoners who seek shorter sentences.

Trump just assumed that should be enough to endear him to African Americans, including those who play in the NBA. But as usual, Trump bent the facts to suit his agenda, and black athletes aren’t here for his spin.

In reality, black unemployment, which had peaked at 16 percent during the Great Recession, was in the single digits when Trump took over from Barack Obama. Momentum for criminal-justice reform also began under Obama, whose many criminal-justice reforms included ending the disparity between sentences for crack cocaine and powder cocaine, and a clemency initiative that focused on reviewing and granting commutations.

Trump constantly takes shots at Obama, whom many black athletes admire and still support. Trump has also frequently attacked Colin Kaepernick, and once referred to NFL players as “sons of bitches.” It’s absurd that Trump would even question why most black athletes—on NBA championship teams or otherwise—don’t want anything to do with him.