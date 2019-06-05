Trump’s decision to clip Huawei’s wings was not made lightly. It came in the face of evidence that Huawei’s growing reach poses serious security challenges to the United States and its allies. For one, Huawei has evinced a willingness to aid China’s clandestine intelligence-gathering efforts. In 2017, it came to light that Huawei-made servers in the African Union headquarters had been surreptitiously feeding classified information to a server farm in Shanghai on a nightly basis for more than five years. To date, nothing this brazen or damning has come to light in a G20 country, but there have long been concerns about Huawei’s eyebrow-raising security shortcomings. A March report from the British government suggested that despite Huawei being at the bleeding edge of 5G hardware, the security of its technology was “very, very shoddy,” a fact China hawks attribute to intentional design rather than a lack of sophistication.

To many in China, however, Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei looks rather a lot like a frontal assault on one of their country’s foremost national champions, if not an echo of the Opium Wars of the 19th century. The Chinese government has promised a forceful response that will target U.S. companies, and even individual U.S. citizens, it deems “unreliable.”

Understanding China’s vehement defense of Huawei is impossible without situating the company in China’s long-term vision for its economy. As Matthew Klein has perceptively noted in Barron’s, since the financial crisis China has moved away from its old strategy of deluging wealthy Western markets with low-cost goods. Despite China’s continued suppression of living standards, the cost of labor in China’s cities has risen as a result of a shrinking working-age population and sharp inflation in housing costs. Apple CEO Tim Cook has gone so far as to say that these pressures have moved Chinese manufacturing outside the low-wage target that multinationals such as Apple seek. This move away from being the “workplace of the world” is not a problem in itself. In fact, the “Made in China 2025” program reflects the Chinese Communist Party’s hope of aiming a new “China shock” at Silicon Valley. The issue, though, is that China’s enormous debt overhang might not allow for the seamless pivot the party is counting on.

Whereas the United States and Japan can service their debts at little cost, at least for now, debt service in China comes out to 20 percent of GDP. Given this debt burden, China was counting on its high-tech industries to win large market shares abroad and free up subsidies for the country’s struggling state-owned enterprises, which absorbed 70 percent of all new loans from 2013 to 2017.

Huawei, with its stratospheric rise, was the poster child for this approach. Yes, part of its competitive advantage still stemmed from government largesse, but the overall performance of the company more than made it a net benefit for the country. If the United States kicks off a trend of barring high-tech Chinese companies from lucrative Western markets, though, the Huawei model will be severely damaged. China would still press on with its push into high-tech sectors out of a desire to limit its own vulnerability to the type of supply-chain disruptions it is now facing, but the cost to the state would be far higher.