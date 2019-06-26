As it happens, exposing this gender disparity is precisely what ATUS was intended to do. Although the annual survey began operations under George W. Bush, a president notoriously hostile to statistics (he tried, unsuccessfully, to eliminate the program in 2008), it has roots in a 1990s feminist economics movement to counter market-based accounting systems, such as GDP, that do not include women’s unpaid work at home. But data from the daily activity interviews has never been used to create public policy that might help improve women’s lives. The ATUS has raised awareness, without really changing anything.

The idea of quantifying household production dates to 1855, when a French economist, Frédéric Le Play, published 57 monographs measuring men’s, women’s, and children’s contributions to the family budget by the number of days per year they dedicated to different tasks. Le Play did not distinguish between paid and unpaid labor, but when economists revisited the idea in the 20th century, they focused on a nation’s “productive labor” in the workplace. At the time, men usually worked in industrial, trade, or professional jobs while most women toiled as housewives, meaning their contributions were excluded.

In the 1970s, women entered the workplace en masse; over that decade, female wage earners increased by 50 percent, according to BLS data. They still, however, maintained primary responsibility for home and family. “Every woman basically knew that I’ve got two jobs, one that’s for pay and one that isn’t for pay,” explains Karen Nussbaum, executive director of Working America and the 1993-to-1996 director of the U.S. Women’s Bureau. Marilyn Waring, a renegade New Zealand politician turned activist, had what “every woman basically” knew on her mind when she wrote If Women Counted; published in 1988, If Women Counted argued that the invisibility of women’s at-home labor in national accounting systems had devastating consequences for them—and for society in general.

“If you are not visible as a producer in a nation’s economy, then you’re going to be invisible in the distribution of benefits. And wherever I was, this was the world situation for women,” says Waring in a documentary about her life. “I look at it [unpaid labor] as the single largest sector of any nation’s economy, and the one on which all market activity depends,” she told me. In her book, she made the case for quantifying this work in the only currency that made sense. “[T]he one common denominator that all of us have, the one thing that we might be said to choose to exchange that is our own, is time,” she says in the film.

Partly in response to Waring’s blunt call to action, the U.S. Congressional Black Caucus in 1991 held a workshop on unremunerated work. Afterwards, Democratic Representative Barbara-Rose Collins of Michigan, a single, working mother, introduced legislation (and again in 1993 and 1995) tasking the Bureau of Labor Statistics with collecting data about women’s unpaid labor and calculating its monetary value. In 1994, Nussbaum, working closely with the White House, organized the Working Women Count! Project, which surveyed more than 300,000 working women about the problems they faced on the job.