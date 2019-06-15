Now, Tynes is suing her publisher, Rare Bird Lit Inc., for more than $13 million, USA Today reports, “alleging the company defamed her and breached a publishing contract amid a social media shaming.”

These cases vary in the particulars, the degree of sympathy one might feel for the plaintiffs and defendants, and the strength of the legal claims. But all involve men and women who were publicly shamed who are now trying to recover damages. The plaintiffs are betting that they can persuade a jury to side with them rather than their public shamers. They believe their antagonists belong to an umbrage-taking minority, not a majority enforcing a social consensus.

All may lose in court anyway.

Provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos dropped a lawsuit against Simon & Schuster, failing in his effort to recover damages after the publisher cancelled his memoir, Dangerous, amid public outcry over his behavior.

The creator of the Shitty Media Men list may be immune from liability for entries she did not create under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The egregious mistreatment of Sandmann at the hands of many does not mean that any particular media organization libeled him or caused him damages totaling hundreds of millions. And Tynes’s publisher may manage to convince the courts that its contract gives it broad license to cancel book projects involving authors who take actions that stoke moral controversy.

But another multi-million dollar lawsuit suggests that there is an appetite among some juries for awarding big damages when the plaintiff is perceived to have been treated badly in a public shaming.

On November 9, 2016, three black students at Oberlin College made a late afternoon trip to Gibson’s Bakery, a small, family-owned business near campus that has been serving the community at its present location since 1905. Like countless undergraduates of all races, classes, genders, and generations, they hoped to leave with alcohol but weren’t yet of age to purchase it legally.

A fake I.D. was produced and rejected.

In the moments that followed, Allyn Gibson, the owner’s son, would try to keep the fake I.D., pursue the male student who used it as he fled to the back of the store, chase him into the street yelling “shoplifter,” and detain him even as the other students, who were women, attempted to intervene on behalf of their friend. Soon, Oberlin police arrived and arrested the three undergraduates. A police report accused them of trying to shoplift two bottles of wine. Many classmates jumped to the conclusion that they’d been mistreated and launched protests almost immediately.

“Chants of ‘No justice, no peace’ reverberated across campus from early morning into late last night as hundreds of protesters lined West College Street, calling for a boycott of Gibson’s Bakery,” the student newspaper reported. “According to a flyer distributed by protesters, this incident was far from Gibson’s first instance of alleged racial bias.”