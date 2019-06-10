Some 15,000 Southern Baptist messengers gathered in Houston in 1979, and after the ballots were counted, a fiery 47-year-old conservative preacher named Adrian Rogers was elected president. His unparalleled command of rhetoric and uncompromising belief in the inerrancy of scripture made him the perfect person to inaugurate the conservative revolution. Rogers only received 51 percent of the vote over several other candidates, but that was enough. His election was the toppling of the first domino, triggering a purge of left-leaning leaders and churches from the denomination. Just like that, the Southern Baptist Convention was born again.

This week the group gathers in Birmingham, Alabama, exactly 40 years since the Southern Baptist Convention as we know it came into existence. Just like many individuals of similar age, the denomination is experiencing a bit of a midlife crisis, defined by lack of purpose and deep internal conflict. Our rapidly changing world has, in the words of Baylor University historian Barry Hankins, “thrust the group into the middle of an identity crisis.” In the early days of their revolution, conservative SBC leaders united around the common goal of defeating their left-leaning brethren. But the liberals are long gone now, leaving no enemies for these “battling Baptists” to fight—except themselves.

The SBC is contracting in both membership and church attendance. It has shed a stunning one million members since 2003, and is on pace to lose nearly 100,000 people each year for the foreseeable future. Annual baptisms, which are of obvious importance to Baptists, have plummeted to a 70-year low. Additionally, the denomination is failing either to attract new young people or retain the ones it has. Only half of children raised Southern Baptist choose to remain Southern Baptist. Although the denomination has made attempts to curb the decline through evangelism task forces and mission efforts, such tactics aren’t working as hoped.

There is no easy explanation for this decline. You can’t merely blame secularization or chalk it up to the growing number of religiously unaffiliated people in America, because evangelicals in general have increased in number. So what gives? Underneath the numeric slippage lies a more substantive problem: cultural irrelevance. The denomination used to contribute to, or even drive, conversations on the day’s most pressing issues. At the height of the conservative takeover, the goings on in the denomination were closely monitored by national media and regularly covered by network nightly news programs such as ABC’s “Nightline.” In 1985, the wildly popular daytime TV host Phil Donahue devoted an entire show to the denomination. Now, only a handful of religion journalists are paying close attention. The world has moved on.