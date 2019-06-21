By way of background, the Peace Cross was erected by private groups in 1925 as a memorial to the 49 citizens of Prince Georges County, Maryland, who died in World War I. The state took ownership of the site more than half a century ago and has maintained it with public funds ever since. Over the years, its location—at an intersection of the National Defense Highway that connects Washington to Annapolis, Md.—has become a busy suburban crossroads.

In 2012, the American Humanist Society brought a challenge to the Peace Cross on behalf of a group of its local members, non-Christians who were required to live and commute near this massive Christian symbol. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, applying Supreme Court Establishment Clause precedent, held that the monument constituted an “establishment of religion” and was thus forbidden by the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court on Thursday reversed. One wishing to carry away a principle from the jumble of opinions would be reduced to this: If a monument has been up long enough to have taken on some other meaning than a religious one, it’s probably a bit much to ask people to pull it down (see Alito’s image of Godless-zilla rampaging across the landscape). The Latin cross in question, Alito writes, has become a symbol of sacrifice—not in general, but specifically in the context of World War I, as exemplified in the famous poem by John McCrea, which begins,

In Flanders fields, the poppies grow Between the crosses, row on row.

So a venerable monument like the Peace Cross can stay. If a monument is newer, then—ask again later.

The problem bedeviling the justices is the persistence of what is called the Lemon test, originally derived in a 1970 religious-school-subsidy case called Lemon v. Kurtzman. This test asks whether (1) the law has a “secular purpose”; (2) a “primary effect” that advances or retards religion; and (3) the effect of creating “excessive entanglement” between church and state. Got it? It’s great except nobody really understands it and pretty much everybody hates it. Alito wants to get rid of it and permit “categories of monuments, symbols and practices with a longstanding history” so long as they follow an American tradition of “respect and tolerance for differing views, an honest endeavor to achieve inclusivity and nondiscrimination, and a recognition of the important role that religion plays in the lives of many Americans.” Sounds great except for two things: first, what does it mean? And second, this part of the opinion didn’t get five votes. Justice Elena Kagan peeled off, expressing a concern that a general rule invoking “history” is too broad.

Here is my quick assessment of the positions. Four—Alito, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justices Stephen Breyer and Brett Kavanaugh—have had it with Lemon and wish to emphasize history. For Breyer, though, “history” mostly means how long a monument has been up: “A new memorial, erected under different circumstances, would not necessarily be permissible under this approach.” Kavanaugh, by contrast, wants to look at whether a monument is “rooted” in history and tradition—a test he suggests would allow newer (even, I suspect, brand-new) structures as well as old ones like the Peace Cross. Kagan wants to hold on to parts of Lemon and judge monuments case by case.