A third is that Trump knew exactly what he was doing and it was all a big performance. That possibility is perhaps most supported by Trump’s own account and by his past history of using the military as a prop. That’s also what a source told Maggie Haberman:

A source told me 30 minutes ago that Trump was pleased with his own performance last night, loved being in command by ordering the strikes and by then ordering the stand-down. And the president just... tweeted it. https://t.co/tUPSym7inn — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 21, 2019

In this view, Trump loved the feeling of being at the controls of the war machine—an even more dramatic and exciting experience than sitting in the cab of a Mack truck on the White House grounds and pretending to drive it. Pulling back the strikes wasn’t a sign of shaky resolve—it was a stage-managed turn, allowing Trump to show his power by declining to exercise it, like an ancient king granting clemency only once the condemned was at the gallows. These are the gut-clenching and -unclenching tactics that Trump learned in television, and he deploys them far more instinctively than he does the military.

Isn’t pulling back a sign of weakness—just the sort of wobbliness on red lines that Obama exhibited? Iran hawks in Washington will say so. But though Trump likes to talk up his strength and toughness, he has repeatedly blinked. He wanted to strike Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, per Bob Woodward, but never said another word after then-Defense Secretary James Mattis effectively suffocated it. Trump once threatened “fire and fury” against North Korea, but that has dissolved into so obliging a stance that he feels compelled to assure Kim Jong Un he’d never even cultivate spies in his family. He rattled his saber against Venezuela, but now that the conflict between Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaidó is at a stalemate, he’s lost interest. Turning back is par for the course, even if he got a lot closer to actual violence with Iran—in accordance with his in escalating attempts to maintain control of the public’s attention.

Yet while avoiding a shooting war may be wise, using the military as a prop for melodrama like this is dangerous. As much fun as the adrenaline rush may be for Trump, it’s unfair to military personnel to get them hyped up for battle and then change orders at the last minute—as well as running the risk that it’s too late to pull back, like a game of chicken gone awry. To paraphrase the international-relations theorist Corey Woods, if you start brandishing weapons and making threats, you’re liable to start firing simply to maintain your credibility.

Trump has repeatedly treated the military as a prop, though. A graduate of military school, he avoided the draft for Vietnam with a series of almost certainly spurious deferments for bone spurs. “I always thought I was in the military,” he once told a biographer. “I felt like I was in the military in a true sense. Because I dealt with the people.” He loves to play general, dressing up in bomber jackets and insignia, even as it took him nearly two years to visit troops in a combat zone. He dispatched troops to the Southern border in fall of 2018 even though they couldn’t legally apprehend immigrants—a move that amounted to trying to use the U.S. Army as a political prop against Democrats ahead of the midterm elections. And Trump is planning an elaborate flyover on the National Mall for Independence Day next month.

Trump’s hesitation about striking Iran is prudent, but the way in which he arrived at the decision, and his cavalier toying with the might of the American armed forces, do not instill any faith in his thought process—or give any assurance about what might happen the next time he finds himself in a similar situation.