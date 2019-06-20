But even when children make mistakes, sometimes horrible mistakes that hurt others, that does not mean that they should be condemned to be pariahs for the rest of their lives. It also doesn’t mean that the consequences imposed on Kashuv for his remarks were disproportionate—Harvard has rescinded other offers of admission in similar circumstances, albeit with less fanfare. An apology, even a heartfelt one, does not mean one immediately gains back what was lost.

At National Review, David French argues that Kashuv’s rejection is an example of an ascendant and unforgiving cultural liberalism that is replacing the Christian forgiveness that preceded it. “I know how much a person can grow, and I know that adversity and mistakes are often the catalyst for growth,” French writes. “But woke culture has forgotten those lessons. Woke culture treats a teen like an adult and tries to crush his public reputation when his character is still in its infancy.”

French is right about the tenor of online discourse, which is largely about punishing and humiliating one’s enemies for the approval of one’s allies, a game no one who uses social media successfully avoids all the time. There is little room online for mercy, forgiveness, or respect. But that is largely a reflection of America’s culture of punishment, a culture whose mercilessness toward the young manifested itself in American law long before woke became an ironic term of derision in conservative circles. It is more correct to say that America’s punitive culture has only recently manifested itself in ways that affect the kinds of families who send their children to places like Harvard.

America asks a great deal of those children who are born into difficult circumstances, and punishes them brutally when they stumble. America asks very little of those born into lives of plenty or relative plenty, and offers them comfort when they fail. Yet the children America throws away are no less children than the ones it deems worthy of protection.

For starters, the United States currently employs a policy of systemic child abuse toward thousands of migrant children as a deterrent to illegal immigration. The Trump administration rescinded the Obama-era program that granted a temporary reprieve to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, making hundreds of thousands of people subject to exile from the only country they’ve ever known, because of the actions of their parents. The current administration not only treats being in the U.S. illegally as an unforgivable crime, but also transfers culpability from parents to children. As one of the president’s favorite Fox News personalities, Brian Kilmeade, put it, “These are not our kids.”

American children are not exempt from this punitive approach. Last year, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos revoked an Obama-era initiative designed to prevent racial discrimination in school punishment. To this day, Donald Trump maintains that the Central Park Five are guilty, despite DNA evidence exonerating them. As with all of Trump’s false claims, this one has produced a cottage industry of conservative pundits defending a Trumpian falsehood by endorsing the indefensible, in this case the use of confessions coerced from teenagers.