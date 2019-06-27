David A. Graham: Biden’s gaffe exposed the cracks in his coalition

Biden insisted that wasn’t his position. Harris could still have been bused to schools in Berkeley, he said, because the local government had made that choice. “What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education,” he said.

This is a thin defense, as Biden must have known. Throughout the civil-rights movement, southern governments raised the banner of local control in their fight against civil rights. The federal government ought not to force measures like busing or integration itself, they argued. The fact that Biden’s stand against federally mandated busing was a political winner is a reminder that Delaware is south of the Mason-Dixon line, geographically and at times politically. But as Harris was quick to point out, only Washington had the muscle to step in and force the hand of local governments using local control as a smokescreen to maintain discrimination.

“There was a failure of states to integrate public schools in America,” Harris said, noting that even schools in famously liberal Berkeley were barely integrated two decades after Brown v. Board of Education. “So that’s where the federal government must step in that’s why we have the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act, that’s why we need to pass the Equality Act, that’s why we need to the pass the ERA. Because there are moments in history where states fail to preserve the civil rights of all people.”

Biden was by now on his heels, sputtering about old votes.

“I supported the ERA from the very beginning, I am the guy who extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years and got to the place where we got 98 out of 98 votes in the United States Senate doing it and I also argued very strongly that we in fact deal with the notion of denying people access to the ballot box,” he said.

Biden’s long record is a double-edged sword: He can point to votes for the ERA when it was a hot-button vote the first time around, but he also served alongside men like James Eastland and Strom Thurmond, and his dredging up this history cuts both ways.

Finally, he finished, sounding petulant: “Anyway, my time is up. I’m sorry.”

The potential double entendre, applying to both his answer on the debate stage and his command of the Democratic race, was not lost on anyone who heard it.

Whether it will become fact remains to be seen. Biden’s political death has been foretold many times. Gaffes have sunk Biden during previous presidential bids, but so far, nothing in this campaign has been fatal. Even after the Eastland gaffe, African American Democrats of the older generation hastened to shore him up, and his formidable support among black voters doesn’t seem to have diminished significantly.

Moreover, busing isn’t all that popular. It hasn’t been a subject of much recent polling, but past polling shows that most voters want integrated schools, but oppose busing to do it—a classic instance of voters supporting something in theory but getting hesitant when it’s their children who might have to ride a bus every morning. But the general population and the Democratic primary electorate are different groups with different views, not least on racial justice.

If Biden survives even this exquisitely designed, perfectly executed frontal assault from Harris, it’s reasonable to wonder if there’s anything that might knock him out of his lead in the Democratic race. But this is dangerous territory for Biden, and the incoherent rebuttals and peevish tone will not serve him well. Whether his time is really up remains to be seen, but if he fails to win the nomination, Thursday night’s debate will be remembered as the moment the final countdown began.