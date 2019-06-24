Read: The Iran crisis is forcing Trump into uncomfortable territory

But absent any discussion of what “unattractive,” “negative,” or “unpleasant” actually means—how long the war might take, how much it might cost, and how many Americans and Iranians might die—these phrases are throwaway lines. They’re particularly hollow when contrasted with Bolton’s far more detailed, and menacing, picture of the supposed alternative: an Iranian bomb.

One exception to this pattern is a 2015 essay in National Review, in which Bolton devotes a full paragraph to the consequences of an Israeli attack on Iran (an action that he supported). “Iran would most likely retaliate by unleashing Hezbollah and Hamas to rocket Israeli targets, especially terrorizing civilian areas,” he declares. “What is not so likely is that Iran would take any action that would generate a U.S. military response, such as closing the Strait of Hormuz, mining the Persian Gulf, or attacking the Gulf Arab states or deployed U.S. forces in the region … Other speculation about Tehran’s response is fanciful.”

In his essay, Bolton offers no evidence to support these claims: No quotes from Iranian leaders, no analyses from regional experts, no review of past Iranian military action. Then he declares any additional speculation “fanciful,” as if his own evidence-free speculation is anything but.

Bolton’s external allies are no better. In a May interview with the journalist Margaret Hoover, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas suggested war with Iran would be quick and easy. “Two strikes,” he announced confidently, “the first strike and the last strike”—and that would be it. This month, Lindsey Graham similarly reassured listeners that an attack on Iran would not produce “endless war.” In The New York Times on June 14, Bret Stephens urged, “If Iran won’t change its behavior, we should sink its navy.” He said nothing about how Iran might respond. Two days later in The Wall Street Journal, Reuel Marc Gerecht of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and Ray Takeyh of the Council on Foreign Relations mocked observers who claim that “if war comes, the mullahs are ready to trap America in another Middle Eastern quagmire.” What these worrywarts miss, they explain, is that “Iran is in no shape for a prolonged confrontation with the U.S. … Iran’s fragile theocracy can’t absorb a massive external shock.”

If this glib reassurance sounds familiar, it’s because Americans heard it from the very same people before the war in Iraq. Gerecht wrote a New York Times op-ed in November 2002 titled “An Iraq War Won’t Destabilize the Mideast.” Bolton that same month asserted that “the Iraqi people would be unique in history if they didn’t welcome the overthrow of this dictatorial regime.” Because new Iraqi leaders would quickly consolidate control of the country, he explained, “I expect that the American role” after Saddam’s overthrow “will be fairly minimal.” Asked in 2003 how much longer American troops would need to stay in Iraq, Graham replied, “Perhaps a year or more.”