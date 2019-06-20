The sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah, recently attracted fury and denunciation by instituting death by stoning as punishment for male sodomy. (The prescribed punishment for sexual acts between women is less harsh.) He had foreshadowed this policy years earlier but delayed implementing it until April. Within weeks, he had reversed himself, or at least promised that he would delay the change until after the month of Ramadan. It remains delayed. I met him during last year’s open house, an annual three-day event when any man may come to the Sultan of Brunei’s palace, stand in line, and shake his hand and the hands of about a dozen other members of the royal family.

Tens of thousands of handshakes in two days means less than a second per handshake. I figured that in that time I could bleat a single syllable of dissent from his sodomy policy. For some reason I spent my one syllable saying “hi,” and got a quiet “hello” in response before being hurried along to shake the hands of his brother and sons. Within seconds I had clasped my way through the entire receiving line, and been led to a large hall where workers gave me a tastefully wrapped fruitcake and photograph of the Sultan as parting gifts.

No politician in the United States receives adulation in quite this ritualistic way. There are rallies, adoring crowds, MAGA hats, and HOPE t-shirts. But our system is designed to discourage and prevent the courtly obeisance that happens at least annually in Brunei. Here it is understood that no politics exist except at the pleasure of the sultan, and every freedom depends on his willingness to grant it. The rally or ritual is not an ornament on the system, but a celebration or acknowledgment of the system itself, or himself. One thing you get from a nod and a weary handshake, even just once per year: a chance to look a sovereign in the eye, and confirm and obtain a physical connection to assure you that the will to whom you have surrendered remains, on at least three days per year, earth-bound and human. Every other day of the year, he is one of the richest men on earth. But briefly he stands on your level.