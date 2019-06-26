Subscribe to Crazy/Genius: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Play

The numbers are staggering: Thousands of films and TV shows available to

160 million subscribers in 190 countries. Netflix has changed the entertainment business; that much is obvious. But how has it changed the meaning of video entertainment in our culture—and the way movies and television shows are made?

In this episode of Crazy/Genius, the final installment of the third season, host Derek Thompson talks to Matt Zoller Seitz, a television critic for New York magazine, about the downsides of too much technological convenience. Then he speaks with Franklin Leonard, founder of The Black List, about data, diversity, and the Netflix effect for storytellers. This episode was produced by Patricia Yacob and Jesse Brenneman. Subscribe here.