That suspicion, it turns out, is well grounded. My colleagues Eric Talley, Julian Nyarko, and I recently examined the evolution of constitutional rhetoric on the floor of Congress from 1873 to 2016. We first identified all remarks that referred to the Constitution. We then trained a machine-learning algorithm to predict whether Republicans or Democrats were speaking, based solely on the content of the remarks. If the algorithm finds this hard to do, it suggests that the parties tend to talk in similar or overlapping ways. If the algorithm performs this task with a high degree of accuracy, it suggests that the parties are largely talking past each other.

The results are sobering. Since about 1980, it has become increasingly easy for an algorithm to predict whether any given constitutional remark was made by a Republican or a Democrat. It has likewise become increasingly easy to predict whether the speaker was a conservative or a liberal. By the time Trump took office, the machine was guessing right roughly 80 percent of the time.

This result holds up across multiple algorithms, multiple measures of algorithmic accuracy, and multiple criteria for what counts as a constitutional remark. Additional tests of the “disjointness” between the parties’ rhetoric point to the same conclusion: To an unprecedented extent, Republican and Democratic members of Congress no longer speak the same constitutional language.

Underlying this polarization of constitutional discourse, we further found, are competing constitutional vocabularies. In particular, whereas terms from or about the original Constitution of 1789–91 have become associated with the Republican Party, terms from or about the Reconstruction Amendments of 1865–70 have become associated with the Democratic Party. Republicans are more likely to discuss the Founding Fathers and textual provisions such as the First, Second, and Tenth Amendments—emphasizing themes of individual liberty and state autonomy. Democrats are more likely to discuss civil rights and voting rights—emphasizing themes of equality and federal authority. The perennial tension in constitutional law “between the values of the Founding and the values of Reconstruction” is today a highly partisan struggle.

The ongoing debate over H.R. 1 shows how this struggle plays out. After House Democrats introduced H.R. 1 in January, Republicans took to the floor to argue that the electoral-reform bill would “limit Americans’ First Amendment right to political speech” (Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky), encroach on “the liberties and powers of the Constitution reserved for the States and the people” (Representative Jeff Duncan of South Carolina), and undermine “the original intent of the Founders” (Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia). Democrats countered that the bill would provide crucial protections for the “constitutional right to vote” (Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas) and help redeem “a Constitution that was flawed” at its inception “by not recognizing the full equality of every American” (Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon).