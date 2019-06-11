Wheeler and his men did what American fighters do—they ran toward the sound of the guns. When the battle ended, the hostages had been freed. A few of the Iraqi commandos were injured. Only one rescuer died in the operation—Joshua Wheeler.

Days later, my wife, Stephanie, and I met with Wheeler’s wife, Ashley, at Dover Air Force Base. We welcomed her husband’s remains after they came down the cargo ramp of a C-17, and the three of us spoke together briefly. Ashley was an extraordinary person, filled with love and admiration for her husband. It was a marriage that had made her life whole, she said.

As usual, Stephanie and I then prepared to depart the base, giving Ashley some time and space to handle the difficult moment in her own way. But before we could leave, an officer sought me out. “Mrs. Wheeler would like another moment with you, sir,” he said.

I returned, and found Ashley as composed and dignified as ever. There was no bitterness in her voice. But she did have one question to ask the secretary of defense who had signed her husband’s orders—the same question many in the press were also asking: “Did he die in combat?”

I was saddened—and angered—that she even had to ask that question. But I understood all too well why she was asking.

The strategy we were pursuing in Iraq and Syria to destroy ISIS was to enable and support local forces rather than substitute for them. The strategy was the right one. But the administration’s plan to enable local forces had led to a game of “gotcha” with some reporters. Several tried to trip up administration spokespeople into making misstatements about exactly what our forces were doing in the Middle East.

I was put off by the very idea of playing such verbal games. “Of course Josh died in combat,” I told Ashley Wheeler. And when I spoke to the press about the incident on October 28, I repeated those words: “Of course he died in combat.”

War has to be spoken about bluntly, especially when leaders are talking with the troops or their families. Accordingly, I used honest language—words like war and combat—whenever it was appropriate, and ignored the “suggested edits” from the White House staff substituting other, less forthright words.

I followed the same principle when addressing the troops. Thus, shortly after we completed the coalition military-campaign plan of 2015 against ISIS (the same plan that two U.S presidents stuck with), I traveled to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. That’s where the 101st Airborne was preparing to deploy to Baghdad—the first unit to begin putting the new plan into action. I wanted to give them a clear notion of what their mission was. To accomplish that, I made sure to do two things.

First, I told the troops how proud I was of them, how proud their country was of them, and how proud they should be of themselves. I said they were doing “the noblest thing you can do with your life—protecting America and making a better world for our children.” I told them they were part of “the finest fighting force the world has ever known,” a phrase I used in practically every speech I made, mainly because I believed it to my bones.