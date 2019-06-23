I was 12 when I first heard this story, in my childhood home in Indiana. Mama was by then a grown woman, of course, and though she was still cowed by Granny (who maintained her iron hold on Mama’s psyche over the phone from Illinois), she had disobeyed Granny’s prohibition, and corresponded with the hospital in Chicago where she was conceived. To her frustration, the hospital could supply no records that would clarify the circumstances of her conception. She filled me in as she sat at the kitchen table, putting the hospital’s final letter in a file folder she had whimsically labeled “Abe Horowitz.” It made sense: I had noticed that Mama looked different from her relatives, and that a lot of people thought she was Greek, Turkish, or (more rarely) Indian. But it had not occurred to me before that day to wonder why.

My mother was tall, long-legged, and slender, with gleaming blue eyes (one of her bosses said they looked like “a car with its headlights on in the daytime”), thick, dark brown hair, a tea-and-milk complexion, and a humorous, original charisma. Despite her blue eyes, Mama was darker than her parents, and didn’t look much like her cousins, aunts, or uncles, or her peers at the Methodist church or Springfield High. She certainly looked nothing like Grandpa’s side of the tree, with their snub noses, light hair, and solid builds.

When Mama’s colleagues went on business trips to New York, they always asked her to recommend a restaurant. Something about Mama made people assume she was a New Yorker—which, in Indiana code, meant Jewish. She relished that idea, and encouraged it, and would immediately name the one restaurant she’d been to, on a high-school graduation trip with her Springfield classmates. But after I found out about the Chicago hospital, I decided she might be half Syrian; my best friend in kindergarten was half Syrian and looked, I thought, like a mini-Mama. Later, in the 1990s, Mama worked in Moscow, and people on the sidewalk would stop her to ask for directions, because to their eyes, she looked Russian. But Mama liked being taken for Jewish. She was convinced that her notional genetic father was Jewish, which is why she had made up the most Jewish name she could think of for the folder on her birth research.

As she closed the Horowitz file in our kitchen that day, Mama told me her theory of her parentage. The minute she had heard Granny’s wedding-eve words, Mama had deduced that Grandpa must have been infertile. A lifetime of not quite matching her environs now made sense. She put together a chain of events in her mind that could explain her conception. Granny’s doctor, at wits’ end after five years of Granny’s persistent visits to his examination rooms, must have begged an intern to help him out with a sperm donation to “enliven” Grandpa’s batch, to get Granny off his case. In Mama’s evocation of the scene, which I listened to with rapt attention, the doctor grabbed the intern by his lab coat, and said desperately, “Abe, Abe! Help me out: This Springfield woman won’t give up, but there’s no chance her husband’s sperm will work!” This was long before the advent of IVF, so Grandpa’s sample was fortified with an addition from the notional “Abe,” and Granny was, essentially, turkey-basted. No records were kept of the procedure, or at least none survived. Nine months later, Mama was born.