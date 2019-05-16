“The problem with beginning any sentence with ‘porn is’ is you know right from the start that a person is about to generalize about all sexually explicit media, and that's really a mistake,” says Emily Rothman, a professor at the Boston University School of Public Health. Rothman says porn use can be compulsive, but so can television. She says porn use might have contributed to the sharp rise in erectile dysfunction treatment. But there’s also rising anxiety, and rising obesity, and, most obviously, the proliferation of ED medication. In the last decade, Viagra has spent millions of dollars telling millions of American men to “ask your doctor” about the drug; presumably, a few of them did.

The truth, she argues, is that porn is like food. Much of it is harmless. And some of it is bad. But some of it is simply good. Younger people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender, growing up in a small town without friends who share their sexual orientation, might discover in pornography a window into their own experience—and the message that there is nothing wrong with their feelings. “They might see pornography almost like a safe space,” Rothman said. “It can be inspiring and really helpful.”

Still, every academic I spoke to agreed that porn is generally a poor, and even harmful alternative to sexual education.

“When I look at a cooking show I know not only my own eating habits but I know everybody's eating habits,” says Marty Klein, a well-known sex therapist in Palo Alto. “I have ways of calibrating what I see on the mass media when it comes to food. When it comes to sex, most people never ever ever get to watch one other person having sex.” But with digital pornography, young people discover a trove of tantalizing content that’s been utterly decontextualized from any real person’s sexual experience. “Porn is not meant to be sex education,” he says. But for many young people, it is—and that’s especially problematic if the porn is violent.

Just as extremism on social-media platforms often spills over into the physical world, dreadful sex ed can lead to dreadful early sexual experiences. “In my own study that I did years ago, there were girls who said because their boyfriend had seen something in pornography they were then forced or coerced to do that thing,” Rothman said. “And they were unhappy about it.” Porn critics like Mary Anne Layden, a psychotherapist at the University of Pennsylvania, say this can have two parallel effects: More sexual violence for some, and a withdrawal from sexual experiences by others.

Everybody I spoke to noted that porn can offer vulnerable consumers an infinite buffet of false, decontextualized, and potentially harmful ideas about the world. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s precisely the claim against the dangers of extremist and falsely conspiratorial content on today’s social media platforms.