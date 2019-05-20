I’ve advocated for something like this approach in these pages on a number of occasions, and it is a centerpiece of my recent book. And so I’ve been struck by the Trump proposal’s reception. In short, the vagueness of the proposal has allowed the president’s critics to paint it in the darkest possible light, which is, of course, to be expected. But it is easy to see how a more refined proposal would prove broadly popular among conservatives and moderates, which is why the Trump White House would be wise to stay the course.

The political case for moving from reduction to rebalancing is strong, even if it’s not a position that will satisfy immigration maximalists who see the notion of a more skills-based system as an affront, a group that appears to be overrepresented among the journalists who’ve been covering Trump’s proposal. Consider that a 37 percent plurality of U.S. adults wants to keep legal admissions at their current levels while 68 percent are opposed to increasing them, proportions that would be higher still among voting adults. Moreover, there is considerable evidence to the effect that most Americans would favor prioritizing educated, English-speaking immigrants employed in high-wage occupations over those who are more likely to find themselves in need of a helping hand. Again, this might irk immigration maximalists, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

Many observers see rebalancing without reduction as a nonstarter, not least out of an expectation that it would alienate the GOP’s restrictionist wing. No doubt there are Republicans who insist that reducing legal immigration levels is essential, but support for their position has been falling among GOP voters in recent years, from 43 percent in 2006 to 33 percent in 2018, and it has fallen even more sharply among voters at large. Trump’s proposal is therefore best understood as a clear-eyed recognition that the classic restrictionist position is incapable of commanding even a narrow majority, certainly for now.

Then there is the fact that the immigration status quo has a number of quirks that are awfully unattractive from the perspective of many intending immigrants and naturalized citizens hoping to be reunited with their families. In 2017, 46 percent of the 1.1 million people granted lawful permanent resident status were the spouses, minor children, and parents of U.S. citizens. This group always comprises the lion’s share of permanent visas, as there is no limit on the number of green cards issued to intending immigrants who are considered the immediate relatives of U.S. citizens. Notably, Trump’s proposal appears to leave this category untouched.

An additional 21 percent of green cards were given to so-called family-preference immigrants, who might be the adult siblings of U.S. citizens or the relatives of lawful permanent residents who have yet to naturalize, categories that are subject to maddeningly complicated per-country caps and other numerical limits. Taken together, 67 percent of all permanent visas fell into one of the family-sponsored categories. As for the rest, 13 percent of green cards were granted to refugees and asylees, 12 percent to employment-based immigrants, and 5 percent to winners of the diversity visa lottery.