This week, the Department of Defense unveiled an updated military plan that “envisions sending as many as 120,000 troops to the Middle East should Iran attack American forces or accelerate work on nuclear weapons,” The New York Times reported. “On Tuesday,” the newspaper added, “Spanish defense officials withdrew a Spanish frigate that was part of an American-led carrier strike group heading to the Persian Gulf, to avoid entanglement in any upcoming conflict.” The State Department has just evacuated some of its staff from Baghdad. And Fox News is hyping alleged ties between Iran and Al Qaeda.

In Congress and the press, the prospect of war with Iran is being treated as more worrisome than recent U.S. actions in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, and beyond, a posture that makes sense given the likely costs of fighting that country.

Yet the relative apathy that surrounded those smaller conflicts, in Congress, the media, and the public, is a factor that makes a conflict with Iran more likely.

Picture this alternative reality:

Imagine that President Obama had been greeted with massive street protests when he waged war against Libya; that favoring that intervention had prevented Hillary Clinton from advancing past the Democratic primary; that the critics now threatening Trump with impeachment had cited his missile strikes on Syria as prominently as the claim that he obstructed justice; that the Democratic presidential candidates were excoriating Trump more for complicity in Saudi Arabia’s dirty war in Yemen; and that street protesters were pressuring the White House with calls for the return home of all U.S. troops.

In this counterfactual universe of furious opposition to waging any war unlawfully, or launching any new wars of choice without demonstrating their necessity,Trump would be less likely to let hawks risk let alone provoke a major war. It is conceivable that he wouldn’t have appointed the hawks in the first place, or that he would’ve long ago fired them or reined them in to offset their political cost. It is certain that anti-war voices would’ve mobilized earlier, in greater numbers, to speak out against the very first steps toward war with Iran.

Instead, doves in the White House were left to make speculative cases that war would hurt Trump politically rather than being able to point to a large anti-war faction, and significant backlash is coming only after a long series of needless escalations.

The dearth of an anti-war movement may even have delayed Trump’s efforts to oppose his hawkish advisors––he reportedly said this week that he doesn’t want war, according to an article that the New York Times published on Thursday.

Let all this be a lesson.

The best insurance against a catastrophic war of choice, now and going forward, is a permanent anti-war movement that opposes all illegal or imprudent wars, insisting on public debates and Congressional votes, no matter how small the conflict. If Americans only attempt to mobilize against the biggest, dumbest wars, they will not get organized until it’s too late to stop some of them.