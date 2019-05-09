On Monday, Mnuchin rejected the request from Ways and Means Chair Richard E. Neal, because it “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose,” declaring that he could not disclose the returns. This dispute will head to the courts to evaluate whether there is a “legitimate legislative purpose.”

But meanwhile, the New York legislature is considering a second track. The bill passed by the Senate (which would still require the approval of the Assembly and the signature of the governor to become law) would authorize the Department of Taxation and Finance to share state tax return information with the relevant congressional committees as long as there is a “specific and legitimate legislative purpose.” Note that extra word, beyond what Mnuchin himself cited: “specific.” Perhaps New York legislators added this word as a compromise to allay the valid concerns of those worried about overbroad fishing expeditions and vague requests that might be pretexts for a partisan purpose.

That’s exactly the point. Americans should be wary of changing our laws too abruptly just to investigate Trump. When the last law is down, as Robert Bolt wrote, the Devil may turn round on you, and where would you hide? Some curbs seem necessary, to guard against future abuses. The word “specific” can have several meanings, but some definitions of “specify” suggest a connection to the word “clarify.” A plausible reading is that the New York legislature added the word “specific” to eliminate pretextual or misleading explanations.

And let’s be honest. Is Neal seeking Trump’s tax returns because he is mainly interested in the IRS’s methods? To see if Trump owes back taxes? It is far more likely that he wishes to know whether Trump has debts or financial ties that may compromise him, or if he has links to money laundering. That would make the request part-and-parcel of an impeachment inquiry, whether or not the House makes that explicit.

House Democrats already had good reason to formally launch an impeachment inquiry and then connect their subpoena requests and tax requests to this proceeding. A growing chorus of conservative legal commentators is floating the argument that a request for tax returns driven by partisan politics is not a “legitimate purpose,” even if the House cites other purposes. Some legal experts are making a constitutional argument that such requests violate the separation of powers, unless the House is formally pursuing impeachment. This argument would challenge most of the House subpoenas.

Some of these claims seem to be a serious legal stretch, but that’s no reason not to take them seriously. There are at least two recent examples of novel or surprising legal claims being entertained by the courts, both from the litigation surrounding the Affordable Care Act. When parties first challenged the individual mandate as exceeding Congress’s enumerated powers, many observers laughed, but conservative commentators built up a more plausible case. The individual mandate barely survived, but it would have been on much stronger ground if Congress had been more honest in calling it a tax. Congress, though, had wanted to avoid the political risk of explicitly creating a new tax, and the Supreme Court almost made it pay a steep price for this pretext and this fear of transparency.