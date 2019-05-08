In the cult of Lincoln—which started before his body cooled on the morning of April 15, 1865—relics of the first class are relatively rare: The most obvious are tiny fragments of his skull, collected during his autopsy by the surgeons who tried to pry loose the bullet that killed him. They are kept and occasionally displayed at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, where they draw fans who are equal parts ghoul and Lincoln buff. Purported samples of Lincoln’s hair, allegedly clipped on his death bed or during the autopsy, come on the private market now and then but invite skepticism from serious collectors. “If every lock of Lincoln’s hair out there was genuine,” one avid collector told me the other day, “the man would have been a wooly mammoth.” (Like the other sources I spoke to for this story, this collector did not wish to be identified by name; the world of Lincolnalia is, as he put it, “too small and incestuous” to risk the loss of any relationships, commercial or otherwise.)

Of course, such objects, when they do go on the market, are priced beyond the reach of nearly everyone, so the market has responded as markets do: It has expanded the definition of desirable Lincoln objects beyond the first, second, and third classes to the 48th class, the 87th class, the 94th class. The demand for Lincoln memorabilia, collectors say, never flags. Depending on the day, a scroll through the Lincoln pages on eBay will bring come-ons for old matchbooks from the now-defunct Lincoln Life Insurance Company, old lithographs, new copies of old lithographs, playing cards, every species of folk art, bubble gum cards, sheet music, and … did I mention the matchbook covers? Six dollars apiece.

Perhaps most remarkable of all is the market in Lincoln forgeries. If you can’t afford a real, verifiable Lincoln signature (starting perhaps at a couple thousand dollars) you might want a fake Lincoln document, complete with fake Lincoln signature, if it can be shown to be from the pen of Joseph Cosey, Charles Weisberg, or another of a handful of highly skilled forgers who flourished in the early years of the last century. Mark Hofmann, the world’s most celebrated living forger, who’s now serving a life sentence in a Utah prison, specialized in faking documents associated with the Mormon Church. But he also dabbled in Lincoln, and samples of his work occasionally stir the market and excite collectors.

Caveat emptor, however. “You just have to make sure it’s a real forgery—a real Weisberg or Cosey,” that avid collector once told me. “The market’s so hot now we’re seeing a lot of fakes.”

But the museum’s Lincoln hat—this object capable of holding grown men and women in thrall, moving some of them to tears—is it a fake, too? The first public suggestion that it might be came from an tireless reporter, Dave McKinney, then with the Chicago Sun Times. Nosing around, McKinney discovered that historians at the museum had over time given different stories of the hat’s origins—its “provenance,” as the trade calls it.