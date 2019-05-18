That’s the message of the movie, anyway, and it’s perfectly tailored to invigorate a political culture dazed with Trump fatigue. Whether Lears and Blotnick make a persuasive case is another question.

Along with Ocasio-Cortez, the movie follows three other political newcomers. All were recruited by two loosely organized groups, Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress, made up of veterans of Bernie Sanders’s 2016 campaign.

Paula Jean Swearengen of West Virginia was persuaded to undertake a primary challenge to an incumbent Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, in hopes of making West Virginia into something a little less like West Virginia—less coal and more jobs, for starters. Cori Bush, a nurse in St. Louis whose work schedule sometimes forced her to campaign in scrubs, tried to unseat her local representative, also a Democrat, after the police shooting of Michael Brown in nearby Ferguson. And Amy Vilela, who blames the untimely death of her daughter on the health-care industry, quit her job as a business executive to run for an open congressional seat in Las Vegas.

Only Ocasio-Cortez made it past the primaries. Batting .250 is middling in baseball and even less impressive in politics. The survival rate suggests that the movement may not be quite as robust as the candidates and the activists who enlisted them hope.

“It’s not about any of us individually,” Vilela says on the night of her defeat, tearful but still game. “It’s about the whole movement.” Ocasio-Cortez replies that it may take a hundred women running against the establishment for each one who breaks through into the halls of power—easy for her to say, of course, since she’s the one and not the hypothetical 99. Still, politics, like baseball, is an enterprise for unbending optimists, and you can’t help but be impressed by the energy and pluck the candidates summon in fighting their uphill battles.

The viewers’ simple admiration for the tenacity and optimism that politics requires might extend to the candidates’ entrenched opponents, too, but we never really get a good look at them. The exception is Ocasio-Cortez’s target, Representative Joseph Crowley. At the time of his gibbetting, Crowley was the fourth-ranking member of the House Democratic leadership. Pink and fleshy, with a toothy perma-grin, he could have been drawn by Thomas Nast to represent the Machine Hack, the very symbol of complacent incumbent. He saw Ocasio-Cortez coming too late and never knew what hit him.

The film leaves it unclear what Crowley’s offense was, why he deserved his unhorsing—beyond being one of the world’s seemingly bottomless supply of “white dudes in suits,” to use the phrase of one activist in Knock Down the House. (It’s the filmmakers’ bad luck that they never caught him wearing a suit.) As a liberal Democrat he sat in the middle of his caucus ideologically—no Barbara Lee or Jamie Raskin but a reliable yes vote on whatever enthusiasm public-employee unions and environmentalists placed before him.