When he came out of the hills and returned to his village, Sanchez told me he found the bodies of his mother, siblings and neighbors, including and a woman who had been shot in the forehead head. Next to her lay her one-day-old daughter. Her throat, he said, had been cut.

On the wall, he told me, the soldiers had scrawled in blood. “Un nino muerto, un guerrillero menos.” One dead child is one less guerrilla.

The proposed law would limit the crimes for which a former combatant can be convicted. But most radically, it would remove the possibility of jail time even for those convicted of a war crime or crime against humanity. The maximum sentence would be community service of three to 10 years. Even that figure would be reduced if the defendant is over 65 years old, a category that includes the former Minister of Defense, Jose Guillermo Garcia.

But the charges against Garcia, which include rape, kidnapping, and murder, would, anyway, have to be dismissed: Only the direct perpetrators of human rights abuses crimes can be prosecuted under the legislation, not those who may have ordered the killings, effectively negating the legal doctrine of command responsibility.

For good measure, lest there be any doubt that the proposed law is aimed primarily at stopping the El Mozote investigation, another provision requires that all trials be held in the capital, San Salvador. The El Mozote proceeding is being held in a small courtroom in San Francisco Gotera, a gritty agricultural town that is the capital of Morazon province, where the massacre occurred.

Just as the victims have been struggling for justice, the perpetrators of the atrocities, and their supporters, have been doggedly seeking to continue the immunity they have long enjoyed.

In 1993, within weeks of a peace accord that ended the 12-year long civil war, the conservative Salvadoran assembly passed a sweeping amnesty. The El Mozote investigation, which was in its initial stages, was shut down. The amnesty law was upheld by the Salvadoran supreme court in 2000.

The victims took their case to the Inter-American Court for Human Rights, which found no dispute as to the facts. As part of a counterinsurgency scorched earth policy, “the Armed Forces executed all of those persons it came across: elderly adults, men, women, boys and girls, they killed animals, destroyed and burned plantations, homes, and devastated everything community-related.”

So the victims went back to the Salvadoran Supreme Court. This time the Court ruled the amnesty law invalid. In 2017, the judge in Gotera hauled the defendants into his courtroom and began taking testimony from survivors and relatives of murdered families.

The American Ambassador in El Salvador, Jean Manes, has endorsed the trial. “The El Mozote case is an important, positive step for rule of law and ending impunity in El Salvador,” she wrote in a cable to Washington in 2017. But, she saw what was coming – “a replacement of the Amnesty law which could impact the ability to prosecute the El Mozote case and others.”