There is one Washington wise man to thank for that. Brent Scowcroft, an unassuming Utahn, retired Air Force lieutenant general, and former national security adviser, has done more than anyone to shape the NSC and the way Washington makes foreign policy today. Even before North testified, Scowcroft took steps to not only save the staff but empower it. As part of the special review board that investigated Iran-Contra, and then as President George H. W. Bush’s national security adviser, Scowcroft built an NSC far more powerful than the one North had served on, despite calls by some to eradicate the staff.

Thirty years later, the institution that Scowcroft empowered serves at the pleasure of Donald Trump. The 45th president has even taken to Twitter to thank NSC staffers for their service. Coming from a president who has sharply criticized other bureaucratic entities and complained aloud about the “deep state,” Trump’s tweet is ironic proof of the NSC’s staying power.

There’s no organized deep state in Washington today, but I can understand why Americans might worry about what unelected officials do when left to their own devices. The history of the NSC is a classic demonstration of how a few serving in government can amass enormous power in the name of national security when the public can’t see what they’re up to. Since previous attempts to curtail the NSC’s purview have done the opposite, one would be forgiven for wondering if any limit is even possible.

Unsurprisingly, Americans have taken again to thinking that those in government are off again on their own wild ride. A poll last year found that three-quarters of Americans believed that unelected government and military officials secretly control policy decisions in Washington. That finding should alarm those working on the NSC. Despite their immense power, staffers operate outside the public eye. They are not subject to Senate confirmation. They do not testify before Congress. They speak to the press and public only when it is in their—and the president’s—interests. To the outside world, they are all but anonymous—a failure of democratic oversight that Congress is long overdue to fix.

The staff on which North served was created as a political, legal, and bureaucratic afterthought. Up through World War II, Senate-confirmed secretaries of Cabinet and military departments advised the president on matters of foreign policy. After the war, Congress established a formal National Security Council to better coordinate foreign policy. At first, the council itself—which included such officials as the president, the vice president, the secretaries of state and defense, and more—got all the attention due to the novelty and importance of its charge. One headline billed members as “The Men Who Guard the Nation’s Security.” But in one line of law, Congress also created a secretarial staff to keep the council productive and push its paper.