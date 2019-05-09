Robin Bush’s illness and her death from leukemia, at the age of 3, would forever change Barbara Bush. The experience would steel her resolve and broaden her understanding of the ways the innocent can be caught and crushed by the unfairness of life. It would leave an indelible stamp on her about what matters, and what doesn’t. It would cement a bond between her and her firstborn son that would last until Barbara’s passing. And it would demonstrate the fierce maternal determination to protect her children at all costs that would define the rest of her life.

Barbara Bush set one rule: No crying in front of Robin.

The little girl was very sick from the start. When she was checked into Sloan Kettering hospital in New York, the doctors there were sure her pediatrician back in Midland, Texas, had gotten the blood test wrong; Robin’s white-blood-cell count was just too high to be accurate. But when they retested her blood, they registered the same results. It was the highest white-blood-cell count the experts had ever seen.

The treatments were torturous, the odds they would succeed remote. “How we hated bone-marrow tests,” Barbara Bush recalled, an agonizing procedure even for adults. Robin would be awake as doctors used a biopsy needle to collect a sample of marrow from a bone. Sometimes Robin would be “panicked, crying,” George Bush said. There were endless, painful blood transfusions, and as the hospital had requested, a parade of family members and friends journeyed to Sloan Kettering to replace the pints of blood that Robin used. More than once, Barbara would be called to help when her sister or a friend passed out while donating blood.

Her mother would spend just about every waking moment by Robin’s side, while her husband shuttled between New York and Texas, where he was scrambling to launch his new oil venture.

Every morning when he was back in Midland, George Bush would drop by First Presbyterian Church at 6:30 a.m. to pray for Robin. In the beginning, only the custodian was around to notice. Then the minister began showing up to join him. The two men never talked. They would sit quietly until Bush felt ready to face the day. At the time, Bush was teaching a Sunday-school class for teenagers at the church. He often would arrive disheveled and unshaven, with no lesson prepared. Instead, he would sit with the small group of students and talk about life, death, war, faith, hope, and despair. There was no stricture against crying there.

Barbara Bush didn’t want her little girl unsettled by seeing the adults in her life in tears. But George Bush, a man of open emotion, found it almost impossible to comply. Again and again, he would tell Robin he had to go to the bathroom and then step into the hallway to regain his composure. “We used to laugh and wonder if Robin thought he had the weakest bladder in the world,” Barbara Bush said. “Not true. He just had the most tender heart.”