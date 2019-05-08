What Andy Marshall invented (and it was his invention) was something else: a sober, multifaceted, long-range scrutiny of military balances, that probed for hidden asymmetries of strategy or organizational behavior, and that took in everything—from geography to technology, order of battle to styles of command, and culture to bureaucratic routine. The products were often highly classified. Some were well known (like his iconic assessment of the standoff in Central Europe during the Cold War) and some went to only one or two consumers. They gave no clear guidelines for immediate action. Indeed, the reason the Office of Net Assessment flourished was because, from a narrow bureaucratic point of view, it threatened no one. Some secretaries of defense neither understood its work nor cared about it; the clever ones, like James Schlesinger and Harold Brown treasured it.

At any given time, fewer than a dozen bright young officers and civilians at most were at the heart of ONA, but its intellectual ripples extended far away. Read Graham Allison’s The Essence of Decision and there in the credits you will see Andy Marshall. Look at some of the finer literature on intelligence and on military effectiveness in the interwar period and World War II and you will see that it was sponsored by Andy Marshall. Read about how the United States sharply revised downwards its estimate of the size of the Soviet economy in the mid-1980s, and you see that it rested on work by émigré Soviet economists who had been disregarded by their more orthodox Western counterparts. Andy had contracted for, and championed, their work.

Marshall was an intellectual magpie. He devoured books on early 19th-century military history (“read Dominic Lieven’s book on how the Russians beat Napoleon: it will change your view of Russian military culture”), to Chinese philosophy, to biological anthropology. To be sure, privates often think of their sergeants as apes: Andy wondered what it meant that the generals and politicians had a good deal of the primate in them too. He wrote very little, in part because he was a perfectionist. As more than one subordinate or contractor ruefully acknowledged, you would give him something you had written, he would mumble at you and say “do it again,” and after the third or fourth go it was the best thing you had ever written in your life.

Andy’s was the life of the mind, devoted to the study of conflict and informed by a deep and abiding—if often pessimistic—love of the United States. He would listen to anyone who had something to say, be they a Harvard professor or a graduate student masquerading as a reserve second lieutenant. He liked the oddballs: those dissident Soviet economists, the crackbrain technologists, the impossibly insubordinate armor officers, the eccentric hedge fund-guy who was willing to help the country while trying to figure out which way the financial winds were blowing.