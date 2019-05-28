Then, Democratic Senator Vivian Figures stepped up to address Ainsworth, calculating perhaps that calm diplomacy might prove effective where righteous indignation had not. “I know you want this bill to pass and you're going to get your way, but at least treat us fairly and do it the right way. That's all I ask. That's all that women in this state ask, both Democrats and Republicans. If there has been a motion made, we should have a vote on that motion,” Figures said. Surely, this display of courtesy would solicit a reciprocal response? Not in our politics today. Not when you have the gavel, and the power, and have no need for the other side. In fact, Ainsworth responded by quite literally refusing to acknowledge the existence of his Democratic colleagues, insisting that no one objected to his maneuver.

Ainsworth’s actions reflect an audacious disrespect that is now ubiquitous in our politics. The lieutenant governor, I imagine, was thinking something like: They have Hollywood. They manipulated the courts to establish abortion rights by fiat. They mock the pro-life cause, and do so with impunity. They have all the power. Except here. Except right now. They can know how it feels to be powerless for a change, like their opposition is unstoppable and they are irrelevant. Just so, Cuomo perhaps thought They have the White House. They manipulated Senate procedures to establish a majority on the Supreme Court. They mock reproductive rights, and do so with impunity. They have all the power. Except here. Except right now. They can know how it feels to be powerless for a change, like their opposition is unstoppable and they are irrelevant.

This is where our politics has carried the abortion debate, where our so-called leaders and voters have allowed it to be carried. The abortion debate now lacks even the pretense of comity. No one seeks to reconcile rational, competing claims. Because the issue is so personal—it strikes at the very heart of what it means to be a person with life and agency—our discussions ought to remind us of our humanity and frailty. Instead, our toxic politics has taught us that to acknowledge nuance is to make ourselves vulnerable and exposed. How comfortable have we become using politics as an immoral weapon in the name of our self-assured moral cause? This is, in the most favorable light, what Ainsworth decided to do. But how moral could his cause be if he is willing to advance it in such an immoral manner?

We are not dealing with public servants here — not if the title is anything more than a euphemism. Instead, we have politicians supported by advocacy groups and monied interests whose goal is to attain whatever level of power is necessary to act unilaterally. This is what a representative democracy looks like when stripped of trust, respect, virtue, and sense of community.