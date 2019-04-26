Perhaps centuries-old Notre Dame is an unlikely candidate for a complicated human-machine technology, but it too may qualify. The building was equipped with fire alarms, but, according to an account in a French newspaper picked up by English-language outlets, a computer bug located the fire in the wrong place. In deciding which precautions to incorporate into the fire-safety system, the buildings custodians take calculated risks: Automatic sprinklers, tripped accidently or unnecessarily, could ruin paintings and other precious art.

Perrow argued in Normal Accidents that two conditions must hold for there to be significant threats in technology designs that turn safety systems against themselves: One, the systems must be complex. Two, the parts or subsystems in the design must be “tightly coupled”—that is, interdependent in such a way that a failure in one can cascade through the others to a global failure. Today, most of our day to day life is spent interacting with such systems. They’re everywhere.

When Germanwings flight 9525 flew directly into the side of a mountain in the French Alps, killing all on board, investigators discovered that one cause was the safety system itself, put in place in aircraft after the 9/11 attacks. The Germanwings captain, leaving the cockpit for the bathroom, was locked out by the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, who then set the autopilot to descend into a mountain, killing all 144 passengers and six crew on board. Like perhaps the Boeing 737 Max tragedy, and even Notre Dame, the accident seems predictable in hindsight. It also shows the sad wisdom of Perrow’s decades-old warning. On flight 9525, the cockpit door was reinforced with steel rods, preventing a terrorist break-in, making it impossible for the captain to break in as well. When Lubitz failed to respond to the distraught captain’s pleas to open the door, the captain attempted to use his door code to re-enter. Unfortunately, the code could be overridden from the cockpit (presumably as further defense against entry), which is precisely what happened. It was Lubitz only in the cockpit—suicidal, as we now know—for the remainder of the tragic flight. It’s tempting to call this a case of human will (and it was), but the system put in place to prevent pernicious human will enabled it.

The increasing complexity of modern human-machine systems means that, depressingly, unforeseen failures are typically large-scale and catastrophic. The collapse of the real estate market in 2008 could not have happened without derivatives designed not to amplify financial risk, but to help traders control it. Boeing would never have put the 737 Max’s engines where it did, but for the possibility of anti-stall software making the design “safe.”

In response to these risks, we play the averages. Overall, air travel is safer today than in, say, the 1980s. Centuries old cathedrals don’t burn, on average, and planes don't crash. Stock markets don’t, either. On average, things usually work. But our recent sadness forces a reminder that future catastrophes require more attention to the bizarre and (paradoxically) to the unforeseen. Our thinking about accidents and tragedies has to evolve, like the systems we design. Perhaps we are capable of outsmarting complexity more often. Sometimes, though, our recognition of what we’ve done will still come too late.

