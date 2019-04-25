Or so it’s been until now—until post-humor comedy thrust poor Chernow into the saddle. The quality of the comedy at the WHCD has been declining for years, beginning at least with a canned Jay Leno routine in 2010 and tumbling down to a set of stillborn one-liners by Larry Wilmore in 2016. Most agree that bottom was touched last spring by the comedian Michelle Wolf, who took to the podium after dinner to deliver 20 minutes of jokes that bore very few joke-like features.

There had been lots of anti-Trump demonstrations lately, Wolf noted, with protestors carrying homemade signs. How many signs? “Poster board is flying off the shelves faster than Robert Mueller can say, ‘You’ve been subpoenaed!’” If there’s humor in Paul Ryan’s circumcision—and I’m willing to be persuaded—she failed to find it. Chris Christie, Wolf suggested, was fat. She provided her own kind of abortion counseling: If you do terminate a pregnancy, she advised, motioning oddly with her elbow, “you’ve gotta get that baby outa there.” At her last line she leaned intimately into the microphone: “Flint still doesn’t have clean water.”

There was disappointment and even outrage, and offense was taken in quarters where offense is often taken. At the same time, though, some of us began to suspect that Wolf was not just not funny, she wasn’t even trying not to be not funny, if you see what I mean. Take my jokes, she seemed to be saying—please! Wolf’s 20 minutes before the WHCD marked her as a champion and exemplar of the post-funny school of comedy.

Typically slow on the uptake, I first learned about this evolution in humor the way I learn about too many things, from the daily news briefing that The New York Times drops in my email queue each morning. Along with a summary of news from all over and pleas to listen to podcasts and view video, the Times provides a few lines under the heading “Late-Night Comedy”—a joke cribbed from the monologue of a late-night talk-show host the evening before. The Times obviously assumes that most of its readers are in bed by the time Colbert or Coco or Corden hits the airwaves, and the Times is almost certainly right about that. It also assumes readers will appreciate a little day-brightener from the comedians, and here the Times is on much shakier ground.

The one quality that unites these late-night jokes is that they scarcely ever make me laugh—or you either, I’m guessing. Usually I’m a cheap date for comedians, a regular Rudy Roundheels; anybody from the Three Stooges to Mrs. Maisel can get a laugh out of me. At first, I thought that the consistently unfunny lines in the Times briefing reflected poor selection—maybe a couple of tin-eared interns had been given the wrong editorial assignment. But when you follow through and click on the links, which take you to the full monologues stored in a corner of the vast Times ecosystem called “Best of Late Night,” your heart goes out to the interns. What a job. Good thing they get paid! (They do, don’t they?)