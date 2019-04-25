Ralph Hise and David Lewis: We drew congressional maps for partisan advantage. That was the point.

Courts have long held that racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional, but they’ve been reluctant to rule against partisan gerrymandering, for fear of meddling in political matters. Where majority parties hold redistricting power, they have generally been given wide leeway to draw maps as they see fit. In the North Carolina gerrymandering case, Republicans who drew the maps have explained that they turned to partisanship as a method of drawing maps for fear of breaking the law on racial gerrymanders.

But new technologies have shifted the playing field. First, they allowed those doing redistricting to draw ever more ruthlessly efficient partisan gerrymanders. Second, they have allowed critics of those maps to use elaborate mathematical formulas to try to convince judges that partisan gerrymandering can be determined with more than mere subjectivity. Among the leading metrics are the “efficiency gap,” a method of calculating how many votes are wasted, and simulations that demonstrate the implausibility of existing maps.

Both of those metrics factored into the Michigan case. The plaintiffs also followed in the path of plaintiffs in the Maryland and North Carolina cases, arguing that the Michigan maps violated their First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights. In the former case, they say their right to free association (in this case, with other Democrats) has been violated; in the latter, they say they are being governed in a way that violates their right to equal protection. The judges on the panel, including two Bill Clinton appointees and one George H. W. Bush appointee, agreed unanimously.

“[Republican mapmakers’] primary goal was to draw maps that advantaged Republicans, disadvantaged Democrats, and ensured that Republicans could enjoy durable majorities in Michigan’s congressional delegation and in both chambers of the Michigan legislature for the entire decade,” Judge Eric L. Clay, a circuit-court judge, wrote in the opinion. “The expert evidence, documentary evidence, and testimony from map-drawers, legislators, and political operatives undeniably points to this conclusion.”

This is not the first case in which a federal court has concluded that an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander exists, following the Wisconsin, Maryland, and North Carolina cases. But it is notable because of the order of early special elections. Courts have ordered new maps drawn, but have mostly avoided ordering new elections. A rare example came in a North Carolina racial-gerrymandering case, called Covington, in 2016, but the U.S. Supreme Court, while upholding their judgment, ordered them to reconsider the special election. The judges ultimately decided against it.

