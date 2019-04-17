The WGA argues that both practices present conflicts of interest. How can my agents negotiate in good faith on my behalf if they are also participating in the profits the television show might generate? In theory, a packager and/or a producer stands to make more money by depressing the wages of the writers, actors, directors, and so forth attached to any given show. The agencies claim that waiving their usual 10 percent commissions, as is standard on packages, more than offsets this conflict. The truth turns out to be somewhat murkier.

In the weeks leading up to Friday night’s expiration of the 43-year old agreement between the WGA and the ATA, and the WGA’s call for all writers to fire their agents, the WGA sent out regular email blasts with long lists of members who claimed to have been screwed by their agents in packaging deals. They had put in long hours and made only hundreds of thousands while their agencies made millions. On Twitter, numerous writers spoke out against the evils of packaging and the blue “I Stand with the WGA” button began to trend, at least among those I follow. Most writers I spoke with found themselves philosophically in support of the WGA’s position, but personally uncomfortable at the prospect of firing their agents. Most of us like our agents. Few of us have been in the position of having shows of our own creation packaged. Some of us wish we were lucky enough to be in that position.

During negotiations, the WGA asked agencies to sign Code of Conduct letters forbidding packaging and producing. No major agency signed. Then, this past weekend, the WGA told us to sign form letters informing our agents that they no longer represented us. “Once your agency is again in good standing with the Writers Guild,” our letters read, ”we can reestablish our relationship.”

I have no doubt that the big machers in our guild, showrunners such as Shonda Rhimes and JJ Abrams, will have little trouble “reestablishing” their relationships. In fact, while they may have fired their agents as “writers,” they may still be represented by those very same agents as “producers” or “directors.” It was one such showrunner who I heard most vociferously decry the WGA’s brinkmanship; he warned a room full of more junior writers that we would be the ones who would end up paying the price for what he termed, “the WGA’s belligerence.”

The agencies make the vast majority of their income from a few clients. They put up with the rest of us because of the belief that we might one day become cash cows. For those of us a little long in the tooth or whose career trajectories are less promising, the showrunner warned, “thanks for playing.” Another TV writer I know said that he was told the agencies would love to trim their rosters of as many as 75 percent of their writer clients. (In 2007 there was a three-month writers’ strike and the studios and networks similarly used the occasion to clean their development slates of longstanding and languishing projects. Many writers never recovered.) I immediately wondered if I would survive such a culling of the herd. What would my career be like without WME? I don’t know that I would have a career.