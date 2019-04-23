Yes, the gender of Mayor Pete’s spouse is remarkable. Just a few years ago, most of America had trouble imagining anyone but a white, heterosexual man in the Oval Office. But Buttigieg is a lot more than a symbol of his sexual orientation. He’s a former Rhodes Scholar who, unlike most graduates of elite universities, chose to join the military. He’s a veteran who fought in Afghanistan. And he’s a devout Christian who is, quite frankly, more comfortable than most Democrats (and journalists) talking about how faith shapes his perspective on national politics.

But journalists aren’t digging much deeper than his orientation—and I have a theory on why. In the places where they live—in the pockets of the country that the Trump minion Stephen Miller has disparagingly labeled “cosmopolitan”—sexuality is a hot topic. Maybe even the hottest topic. Military service? Not so much. Religious faith? Not at all.

But voters will need a little more information to make informed choices in next year’s primaries and general election. If reporters are going to provide it to them, they need to start asking Buttigieg different questions when they meet him on the campaign trail.

When lots of his peers at Harvard and Oxford had grabbed their diplomas and headed off to Wall Street and Silicon Valley, Buttigieg decided to serve his country in the military. Why? What spurred that decision? What did he learn from the experience beyond what he saw on the battlefield? Why does he think more Americans aren’t choosing to serve their country in the same way?

Here’s another one: Buttigieg would be the first president to have deployed to a war zone since George H.W. Bush, a man elected more than 30 years ago. What did that experience teach him? How would it affect the decisions he would make as commander-in-chief?

Need a third line of questioning? How about this one: Mayor Pete was raised in the Catholic Church, and governs a city dominated by the nation’s most prominent Catholic university, Notre Dame. Nevertheless, he now worships at an Episcopalian church in South Bend. Why the conversion? Has he ever had a crisis of faith? What does he think about (particularly blue) America’s increasingly secular orientation? What does it mean for our society over the long term?

Finally, they should ask about the professional struggles he’s had to overcome. Every chief executive faces moments of self-doubt. Has there ever been a moment in his military or elected service where faith has filled that void? Moreover, in an era where, per Robert Putnam’s Bowling Alone, people are desperately searching for community, is his religious faith born more of search for spirituality or fellowship? Having been a mayor myself—and having spoken to hundreds of other chief executives—I know that, even for agnostics, faith can become a place of comfort. Is there a moment when faith brought him to a difference decision than he might otherwise have made?