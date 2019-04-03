Read: Joe Biden bet the country will accept his ‘affectionate’ behavior

In the current presidential race, Biden’s inclination toward physical contact, more than his embrace of Democratic centrism or conservative Supreme Court nominees, is his radiocarbon date: the thing that fixes his age most precisely, that tags him as a creature from another era. This is not to say that Biden won’t have to continue explaining his support for the 1994 Crime Bill and his role in the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings, but the recent accounts of the former vice president’s penchant for head kissing and nose rubbing have raised the most serious questions to date about Biden’s disconnectedness from these times.

The stories and videos and photographs of Joe being Joe are creepy and inappropriate or charming and loving, depending on who you are and what you think, but they are not things that politicians do anymore, to anyone, and for good reason. There is no consensus as to whether behavior of this sort is creepy or charming, and no standardized test by which one can prove it is the latter and not the former.

The pro-Biden argument stipulates that a man should not be held accountable for behavior that was (apparently) acceptable as late as the first half of 2017, behavior that many people—including some of the women in question—still take no issue with. But look past #MeToo to the era that preceded it, and it becomes clear that behaving this way actually went out of style some time ago—along with referring to women as honey, even if they are sweet and so are you.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi—who happens to be, at 79, three years older than the former vice president—offered some advice to Biden. “Join the straight arm club,” Pelosi advised, explaining that when she meets people, she acts as if both parties have colds. Pelosi is from Biden’s generation, but she has—insistently and successfully—kept up with change and attempted to manage it. Biden, for all his strengths, has not: He has made anachronism his source of charm. This week, it’s his weakness.

In recent days, Biden and his team have taken a more pugnacious attitude towards the criticism arising from his public behavior. His spokesperson, Bill Russo, told The New York Times:

“These smears and forgeries have existed in the dark recesses of the internet for a while…. To this day, right-wing trolls and others continue to exploit them for their own gain.” [Russo then went on to warn] against a “cottage industry of lies.”

It’s an odd playbook for a potential Democratic nominee—replace “right-wing trolls” with “Soros-funded left-wing conspirators” and you effectively have the modern-day conservative playbook. But for a politician who so far has relied on a winsome nostalgia for the past, it’s the rare strategy rooted more firmly in the present. Having done that, Biden now has to demonstrate that he’s capable of weaving in the best—and not just the basest—elements of our contemporary social fabric into his campaign.

