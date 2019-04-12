According to polling by the Jewish Chronicle, 85 percent of British Jews now think Corbyn is anti-Semitic. And that was before this week’s bombshell: documents obtained by the Sunday Times showing Labour failed to investigate hundreds of anti-Semitism complaints, and let hundreds more slide. Not only did the documents show that Labour’s procedures for investigating anti-Semitic incidents were—despite public assurances to the contrary—dismally sub-par, but also that members of Corbyn’s office directly intervened in more than one in 10 investigations, despite having claimed they were impartial.

A council candidate who said Jewish MPs were “Zionist infiltrators” was allowed to continue his campaign. Out of 863 alleged incidents detailed in the files, only 29 resulted in a party member being expelled. 145 resulted in a “formal warning”—which is largely meaningless—and 191 cases were resolved as requiring no action. The rest, the Times reports, are unresolved, including 249 which haven’t even been opened.

A Labour spokesperson said the report “does not reflect the full details … and is not up to date,” a non-denial that did nothing to stem the bleeding. That evening, the Jewish Labour Movement—one of the party’s oldest affiliates, linked to Labour since 1903—passed a vote of no confidence in Corbyn.

A year earlier, in March 2018, the story broke that Corbyn had been a member of three secret Facebook groups where virulent anti-Semitic memes were sometimes shared. Understandable, perhaps, in radical campaign circles. My enemy’s enemy is my friend, right? We’re protesting an occupation, not forming a government. There’s nothing anti-Semitic about deploring IDF violence in Gaza, but if Palestine is your cause, sometimes you’re going to meet people who really just hate Jews—just like if Israel is your cause, sometimes you’re going to meet people who really just hate Muslims.

On one of the groups, Corbyn wrote supportively to the artist of a mural in London. It wouldn’t have been so bad—just a throwaway comment—except the mural depicted anti-Semitic tropes so blatant you could see them from space, hook-noses and all. Corbyn trying to apologize is an agonizing sight. “I sincerely regret that I did not look more closely at the image I was commenting on,” he said, and, “I am sincerely sorry for the pain which has been caused.” It was as if, in a lifetime of fighting for causes—framing the world as good vs evil—he never really learned how to say sorry.

Corbyn’s unlikely leadership bid had activated a diehard grassroots base, which coalesced when he won into an organization called Momentum. It also brought floods of new members into the party. In December 2014, the year before he ran, Labour had 190,000 members. In two years, that almost tripled. Some were hard-left-wingers, returning after Blair-era exile. Others saw in Corbyn an antidote to politics-as-usual, a political messiah in tweed. Had they been American instead of British, they might have backed Bernie in the primary, then Trump in the general.