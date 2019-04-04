Bucklew also suffers from an exceedingly rare disease called “cavernous menangioma,” which produces blood-filled tumors around his body. Even rarer, his tumors are on his head and in his oral cavity. The tumors are inoperable and fragile; if they break, they may flood his throat with blood. He cannot, for example, sleep lying flat, or else he will choke. For this reason, he argued to the Court, Missouri’s execution procedures will likely cause him to choke to death on his own blood.

Five years ago, Bucklew filed a challenge to Missouri’s lethal-injection procedures. The Supreme Court in a 2008 case had approved lethal injection in general, holding that it does not violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on “cruel and unusual” punishments. A mode of execution, the majority said, need not be entirely pain-free: “because some risk of pain is inherent in any method of execution, … the Constitution does not require the avoidance of all risk of pain.”

Then, in a 2015 case called Glossip v. Gross, a 5-4 majority held that prisoners challenging a state’s lethal-injection system must themselves produce a “known and available alternative” method that would cause less suffering. After Glossip, the lower federal courts held that Bucklew had not passed this test.

The first important thing to understand about Bucklew’s appeal is that it was what lawyers call an “as applied” challenge. Constitutional challenges come in two types—“facial” and “as applied.” A “facial” challenge argues that the law is just flat unconstitutional across the board without regard to specific facts. For example, many state laws require voters to show certain state-approved IDs to vote. Depending on how hard the IDs are to get, courts have often found such laws facially valid—that is, they aren’t unconstitutional infringements of the general right to vote. But some citizens may lack the money to pay for an ID, or may lack needed documents, or may live so far from state offices that they can’t realistically get there to obtain an ID. Those citizens can argue that the ID law is unconstitutional “as applied” to people like them—that the Constitution requires an exception in their cases.

Remember now that Glossip requires inmates challenging a method to produce an alternative. That requirement was the first issue in Bucklew. Bucklew argued that “as applied” to his particular case, the burden to produce a “known and available” method of death was unconstitutional. His case is rare or even unique. There is almost no scientific or medical data that would tell a court whether an alternative method would be less agonizing than the state’s method. The burden in such cases, he suggests, should more properly fall on the state to show that it can execute him without inflicting undue pain.

Gorsuch brushed aside this claim as “foreclosed by precedent”; the words “all Eighth Amendment claims” in Glossip, he wrote, mean that no “as applied” appeal can ever be heard. Such an aggressive reading of one word—“all”—is at best sloppy judging. Glossip didn’t decide the “as applied” question, or even, really, refer to it. Bucklew’s claims might be wrong, but they were not “foreclosed.”